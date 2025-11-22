Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Plunges Into Chaos as Lando Norris Tops Practice Despite Loose Manhole Cover Scare

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Plunges Into Chaos as Lando Norris Tops Practice Despite Loose Manhole Cover Scare

Formula 1

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Plunges Into Chaos as Lando Norris Tops Practice Despite Loose Manhole Cover Scare

Plunge Sports
Published on

The 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix opened with high drama on Friday as championship leader Lando Norris set the fastest time in a practice session, overshadowed by a suspected loose manhole cover. The bizarre disruption revived unsettling memories of the 2023 race, where a similar incident wrecked Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari and halted running deep into the night.

But even amid the track turmoil, Lando Norris delivered a commanding performance, reinforcing his status as the title favourite heading into the final three races of the season.

Norris Leads Tight Field as Championship Pressure Mounts

Lando Norris clocked a lap 0.029 seconds ahead of Mercedes’ rising star Kimi Antonelli, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third and 0.161 seconds off the pace. The McLaren driver, who leads teammate Oscar Piastri by 24 points, said the team arrived in Las Vegas with far more confidence than last year.

“Always tricky here,” Norris said. “But we’ve already got a better feeling in the car. The pace is clearly there.”

Oscar Piastri, however, endured a compromised session, finishing 14th after missing a clean run on soft tyres due to the red flag stoppages. The Australian hasn’t beaten Lando Norris since August’s Dutch Grand Prix and admitted he had little opportunity to understand the car in P2, completing just two flying laps.

Manhole Cover Causes Déjà Vu Nightmare for Teams

The drama unfolded at Turn 17, where a marshal noticed potential movement in a manhole cover. The FIA initially resumed the session after a short inspection, but officials monitoring trackside soon observed the cover shifting under car pressure, which immediately triggered a second red flag.

Though later inspections reportedly showed the cover was tightly secured, the scare reignited the sport’s worst memories of Las Vegas’ inaugural race two years ago, when widespread infrastructure failures delayed practice until 4 a.m.

The FIA has yet to release a complete technical explanation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Unclear Competitive Picture as Running Cut Short

The interruptions robbed teams of valuable time, especially for long-run simulations. That left many top contenders—including Max Verstappen, George Russell, and Lewis Hamilton—without representative laps.

Sauber’s Nico Hülkenberg delivered a surprise P4, followed by the Racing Bulls pair of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson, while Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton closed out the top 10.

Kimi Antonelli continued his strong form after last week’s second-place finish in Brazil, but George Russell warned against assuming Mercedes could repeat last year’s Vegas dominance, saying the car behaves differently since the major updates.

With so many drivers unable to complete proper race simulations, the competitive order remains uncertain. But one thing is clear: Lando Norris is primed to fight for pole on Saturday at 04:00 GMT — and potentially edge even closer to his first Formula One world title.

  • Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Plunges Into Chaos as Lando Norris Tops Practice Despite Loose Manhole Cover Scare
  • Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Plunges Into Chaos as Lando Norris Tops Practice Despite Loose Manhole Cover Scare

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Did Ferrari Betray Hamilton? Radio Leak Exposes Team Chaos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Formula 1

Lakshmi Mittal Leaves the UK for Dubai as Labour’s Tax Reforms Rattle the Super-Rich

Lakshmi Mittal Leaves the UK for Dubai as Labour’s Tax Reforms Rattle the Super-Rich
By November 25, 2025
Reggae Legend Jimmy Cliff Dies at 81 - A Global Icon Whose Music Spanned Generations

Reggae Legend Jimmy Cliff Dies at 81: A Global Icon Whose Music Spanned Generations
By November 24, 2025
Dharmendra Dies at 89 Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Leaves Behind an Unmatched Legacy

Dharmendra Dies at 89: Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Leaves Behind an Unmatched Legacy
By November 24, 2025
Dharmendra Dies at 89 Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Leaves Behind an Unmatched Legacy

Dharmendra Dies at 89: Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Leaves Behind an Unmatched Legacy
By November 24, 2025
Eric Dane Stars as Firefighter With ALS in Powerful ‘Brilliant Minds’ Thanksgiving Episode

Eric Dane Stars as Firefighter With ALS in Powerful ‘Brilliant Minds’ Thanksgiving Episode
By November 24, 2025
Bel-Air Season 4 Premieres on Peacock With Explosive Final Chapter Featuring Snoop Dogg and Tyra Banks

Bel-Air Season 4 Premieres on Peacock With Explosive Final Chapter Featuring Snoop Dogg and Tyra Banks
By November 24, 2025
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’
By November 24, 2025
JD Vance Faces Growing Backlash Over Palantir Ties as Surveillance Fears Rock GOP Base

JD Vance Faces Growing Backlash Over Palantir Ties as Surveillance Fears Rock GOP Base
By November 24, 2025
BillionE Mobility Adopts Netradyne’s AI Technology to Supercharge Safety and Performance Across Electric Fleet

BillionE Mobility Adopts Netradyne’s AI Technology to Supercharge Safety and Performance Across Electric Fleet
By November 24, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’
By November 24, 2025
Drake’s Cinematic Album Rollout Sets New Benchmark for Live Streaming Innovation Groovy Gecko LiveU

Drake’s Cinematic Album Rollout Sets New Benchmark for Live Streaming Innovation
By November 22, 2025
Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content

Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content
By November 21, 2025
Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content

Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content
By November 21, 2025
Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search

Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search
By November 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Advertising

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times

Aviation

Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times
To Top
Loading...