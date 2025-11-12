Toto Wolff to Sell Stake in Mercedes F1 Team in Record £4.6 Billion Valuation Deal

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff is reportedly in advanced discussions to sell part of his one-third ownership stake in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team. The deal, which values the team at an astonishing £4.6 billion ($6 billion), would set a new record for Formula 1 team valuations — surpassing McLaren’s £3.5 billion valuation from September.

The 53-year-old Austrian team principal plans to sell around 5% of his current shareholding, but will retain his roles as CEO and Team Principal. Sources indicate that George Kurtz, CEO of cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike — a major Mercedes sponsor — is likely to be the buyer.

A Historic Valuation for Formula 1’s Powerhouse

This potential sale marks a major milestone for the Formula 1 ecosystem, reflecting the sport’s explosive commercial growth in recent years. Mercedes’ valuation of £4.6 billion represents a more than 20-fold increase since 2022, when chemicals giant INEOS purchased its one-third stake for £208 million.

The jump in valuation underscores the expanding global appeal of Formula 1, driven by record-breaking viewership figures, new sponsorship deals, and the blockbuster success of the Brad Pitt F1 movie, which grossed over $630 million (£458 million) worldwide — becoming the most successful sports film in history.

Wolff to Stay at Helm Amid Structural Continuity

Despite the proposed sale, Toto Wolff will remain at the helm of Mercedes as both team principal and CEO, ensuring operational stability. The team’s structure will continue under its three-way ownership between Mercedes-Benz, INEOS, and Wolff.

A Mercedes spokesperson confirmed, “The governance of the team will remain unchanged, and all three partners are fully committed to the ongoing success of Mercedes-Benz in Formula One.”

Toto Wolff’s leadership since joining Mercedes in 2013 has been pivotal — overseeing an era of unprecedented dominance that saw the Silver Arrows clinch eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships (2014–2021) and seven Drivers’ titles shared between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@mercedesamgf1)

Mercedes’ Present Standing and Future Outlook

As the 2025 season nears its end, Mercedes currently sits second in the Constructors’ Championship, trailing McLaren. George Russell, the team’s lead driver, has claimed two Grand Prix victories this year and ranks fourth in the Drivers’ standings, behind Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri.

The reported transaction not only highlights Mercedes’ enduring brand value but also signals investor confidence in Formula 1’s expanding financial ecosystem. With team valuations soaring and global sponsorships at an all-time high, the sport appears to be entering its most lucrative era yet.