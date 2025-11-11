Connect with us

Ferrari President Blasts Lewis Hamilton: “Focus on Driving and Talk Less”

Ferrari President Blasts Lewis Hamilton “Focus on Driving and Talk Less”

Ferrari President Blasts Lewis Hamilton: “Focus on Driving and Talk Less”

Tensions are rising inside Ferrari as President John Elkann publicly admonished Lewis Hamilton, urging him to “focus on driving and talk less.” The sharp response follows Lewis Hamilton’s candid remarks describing his debut season with the Italian team as a “nightmare.”

Speaking at an event in Milan, John Elkann said, “They should focus on driving and talk less. We still have a few races left, and it’s not impossible to finish second.” His words were widely seen as a direct response to Lewis Hamilton’s frustration after yet another disappointing weekend at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula One world champion, was forced to retire his car on lap 37 in Brazil after sustaining floor damage during an attempted overtake. Calling his Ferrari debut “a nightmare I’ve been living for a while,” Lewis Hamilton highlighted the growing disconnect between his expectations and the team’s current performance.

Ferrari President John Elkann with team principal Frederic Vasseur

A Fractured Debut Season for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s transition from Mercedes to Ferrari was one of the biggest moves in F1 history — but it hasn’t gone to plan. The 40-year-old Briton has yet to claim a podium this season, sitting sixth in the drivers’ standings, 66 points behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari’s struggles have also been collective. The team dropped from second to fourth in the Constructors’ Championship after both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc failed to finish in Brazil. Charles Leclerc’s race ended in chaos when Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli crashed into him at Interlagos.

In contrast, McLaren’s Lando Norris continued his championship charge with another dominant win, while Max Verstappen clawed back to third after starting 19th.

 

Elkann’s Message: A Wake-Up Call for Maranello

Ferrari insiders say John Elkann’s comments reflect growing frustration rather than hostility. The president, who played a key role in recruiting Lewis Hamilton, emphasized unity and discipline, saying: “Our mechanics and engineers have done their job — with poles and great pit stops. The rest wasn’t up to par.”

Lewis Hamilton, however, is not one to remain silent. Throughout the season, he has reportedly held internal meetings with John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna, offering detailed documents on how to modernize Ferrari’s operations. Sources close to the team say Hamilton was “surprised” by the bureaucracy and slow decision-making within Maranello.

With new regulations coming in 2026, Lewis Hamilton is already turning his attention to rebuilding — but Elkann’s remarks suggest Ferrari expects results now.

Ferrari’s Fight for Redemption

Ferrari’s current slump comes as McLaren and Red Bull surge ahead. McLaren’s constructors’ title — clinched with six races to spare — underscores how far the Scuderia has fallen since nearly winning last year.

Yet, John Elkann insists second place remains within reach, with each spot worth roughly $10 million in prize money. “When Ferrari is united, we get results,” he reminded the press.

As the season nears its end, Hamilton’s challenge is clear: silence the critics, deliver on the track, and prove that his Ferrari chapter can still end in triumph — not turmoil.

Loading...