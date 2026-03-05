Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Lewis Hamilton Pushes for African Grand Prix Before Retirement

Lewis Hamilton Pushes for African Grand Prix Before Retirement Australian GP Ferrari 2026 Formula 1

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Pushes for African Grand Prix Before Retirement

Lewis Hamilton, widely recognized as the first Black driver in F1 history, has frequently spoken about the importance of diversity and representation in motorsport. His heritage includes Afro-Caribbean roots, and he has expressed pride in his connection to the African continent.
Plunge Sports

By

Published on

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has renewed his call for a Formula 1 race in Africa, saying he hopes to compete on the continent before he retires from the sport.

The British driver, who currently races for Scuderia Ferrari, has been advocating for an African Grand Prix for years. With Formula 1 expanding globally, Lewis Hamilton believes the continent deserves a place on the racing calendar alongside other regions.

Despite ongoing conversations with stakeholders, however, there is currently no confirmed African race scheduled in the coming seasons.

Lewis Hamilton’s Vision for an African Grand Prix

Speaking ahead of the new Formula 1 season, Hamilton emphasized how important it would be for the sport to host a race on African soil. “For the past several years, I’ve been pushing for it,” he said, noting that discussions have been ongoing with officials within Formula One.

Lewis Hamilton, widely recognized as the first Black driver in F1 history, has frequently spoken about the importance of diversity and representation in motorsport. His heritage includes Afro-Caribbean roots, and he has expressed pride in his connection to the African continent.

“I don’t want to leave the sport without racing there,” Lewis Hamilton said, highlighting how meaningful it would be for him personally to compete in an African Grand Prix.

Why Africa Is Missing From the F1 Calendar

Currently, Africa remains the only inhabited continent without a Formula 1 race. Over the years, several potential host locations have been discussed.

One possibility was a return to the historic Kyalami Circuit, which hosted Formula 1 races between 1967 and 1985 and again briefly in the early 1990s. More recently, proposals for street races in cities like Cape Town were explored but ultimately stalled.

Rwanda was also mentioned as a potential new host, though those plans have reportedly cooled in recent months.

As a result, experts say the likelihood of a race taking place in Africa before the end of the decade remains uncertain.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Hamilton Speaks Out on Africa’s Future

Beyond motorsport, Lewis Hamilton also used the moment to speak about Africa’s economic and political future. The driver argued that many African countries continue to face challenges linked to historic colonial influence and global power dynamics.

He suggested that African nations have the natural resources and potential to become one of the most powerful regions in the world if they work together to strengthen independence and economic control.

Hamilton described Africa as “one of the most beautiful parts of the world,” expressing hope that leaders across the continent will unite to build a stronger future.

Rediscovering Confidence at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton also reflected on his recent journey in Formula 1 after a challenging first season with Ferrari in 2025. During that year, he publicly criticized his own performances as the team struggled to win races.

Over the winter break, however, the veteran driver said he focused on regaining confidence and maintaining a positive mindset.

“I rediscovered myself,” Hamilton explained, noting that intense training and time with supportive people helped him reset mentally.

Now entering another season with Ferrari, Hamilton said he feels far more comfortable with the team’s culture and operations compared to his first year.

Ferrari’s New Season Expectations

With major regulation changes arriving in Formula 1 this season, teams across the grid are preparing for significant technical adjustments.

Hamilton and his teammate Charles Leclerc believe Ferrari is entering the new campaign with renewed focus after learning from the previous year’s setbacks.

While the path back to championship contention remains uncertain, Hamilton says the team is determined to move forward with optimism and preparation.

For the British legend, however, one personal goal remains clear: to see Formula 1 finally return to Africa before his racing career ends.

  • Lewis Hamilton Pushes for African Grand Prix Before Retirement Australian GP Ferrari 2026 Formula 1
  • Lewis Hamilton Pushes for African Grand Prix Before Retirement Australian GP Ferrari 2026 Formula 1

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Formula 1

Oscar Piastri Tops FP2 at 2026 Australian Grand Prix as Mercedes Duo Close In Australian GP 2026 Lewis Hamilton Fp1 George Russell

Oscar Piastri Tops FP2 at 2026 Australian Grand Prix as Mercedes Duo Close In
By March 6, 2026
Donald Trump Fires Kristi Noem as DHS Chief, Taps Senator Markwayne Mullin as Replacement

Trump Fires Kristi Noem as DHS Chief, Taps Senator Markwayne Mullin as Replacement
By March 6, 2026
Lewis Hamilton Pushes for African Grand Prix Before Retirement Australian GP Ferrari 2026 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Pushes for African Grand Prix Before Retirement
By March 6, 2026
Netflix Acquires Ben Affleck’s AI Startup InterPositive to Revolutionize Filmmaking AI Post production Tools Filmmaking

Netflix Acquires Ben Affleck’s AI Startup InterPositive to Revolutionize Filmmaking
By March 6, 2026
Peter Jackson to Receive Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival 2026 Lord of the rings

Peter Jackson to Receive Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival 2026
By March 5, 2026
‘The Boys’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals Homelander’s Darkest Plan in Explosive Final Chapter Billy Butcher Soilder Boy

‘The Boys’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals Homelander’s Darkest Plan in Explosive Final Chapter
By March 5, 2026
Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Privacy Scandal: Workers in Kenya Allegedly Viewing Sensitive Footage Having sex undressing mark zuckerberg

Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Privacy Scandal: Workers in Kenya Allegedly Viewing Sensitive Footage
By March 5, 2026
Apple Unveils $599 MacBook Neo — Its Cheapest Laptop Ever in Bold AI Push MacBook Neo Budget Laptop

Apple Unveils $599 MacBook Neo — Its Cheapest Laptop Ever in Bold AI Push
By March 5, 2026
India’s Retail Boom Is Moving Beyond Metros — And Highways Are the New Goldmine ClarityX Mastercard MapMyIndia Mappls Report retail

India’s Retail Boom Is Moving Beyond Metros — And Highways Are the New Goldmine
By March 2, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Anthropic CEO Says Company Will Challenge U.S. “Supply Chain Risk” Label in Court Dario Amodei Claude AI Military Use Pentagon

Anthropic CEO Says Company Will Challenge U.S. “Supply Chain Risk” Label in Court
By March 6, 2026
Netflix Acquires Ben Affleck’s AI Startup InterPositive to Revolutionize Filmmaking AI Post production Tools Filmmaking

Netflix Acquires Ben Affleck’s AI Startup InterPositive to Revolutionize Filmmaking
By March 6, 2026
Sam Altman Faces Backlash Over Pentagon AI Deal as OpenAI Users Revolt Anthropic Dario Amodei ChatGPT uninstalls

Sam Altman Faces Backlash Over Pentagon AI Deal as OpenAI Users Revolt
By March 6, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

Fitness

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists Interscope Music

Music Streaming

Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists
Could Sean Diddy Combs Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial? Tupac Shakur Duane “Keefe D” Davis

Hip Hop/ Rap

Could Diddy Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial?
To Top
Loading...