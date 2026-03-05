Lewis Hamilton Pushes for African Grand Prix Before Retirement

Lewis Hamilton, widely recognized as the first Black driver in F1 history, has frequently spoken about the importance of diversity and representation in motorsport. His heritage includes Afro-Caribbean roots, and he has expressed pride in his connection to the African continent.

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has renewed his call for a Formula 1 race in Africa, saying he hopes to compete on the continent before he retires from the sport.

The British driver, who currently races for Scuderia Ferrari, has been advocating for an African Grand Prix for years. With Formula 1 expanding globally, Lewis Hamilton believes the continent deserves a place on the racing calendar alongside other regions.

Despite ongoing conversations with stakeholders, however, there is currently no confirmed African race scheduled in the coming seasons.

Lewis Hamilton’s Vision for an African Grand Prix

Speaking ahead of the new Formula 1 season, Hamilton emphasized how important it would be for the sport to host a race on African soil. “For the past several years, I’ve been pushing for it,” he said, noting that discussions have been ongoing with officials within Formula One.

Lewis Hamilton, widely recognized as the first Black driver in F1 history, has frequently spoken about the importance of diversity and representation in motorsport. His heritage includes Afro-Caribbean roots, and he has expressed pride in his connection to the African continent.

“I don’t want to leave the sport without racing there,” Lewis Hamilton said, highlighting how meaningful it would be for him personally to compete in an African Grand Prix.

Why Africa Is Missing From the F1 Calendar

Currently, Africa remains the only inhabited continent without a Formula 1 race. Over the years, several potential host locations have been discussed.

One possibility was a return to the historic Kyalami Circuit, which hosted Formula 1 races between 1967 and 1985 and again briefly in the early 1990s. More recently, proposals for street races in cities like Cape Town were explored but ultimately stalled.

Rwanda was also mentioned as a potential new host, though those plans have reportedly cooled in recent months.

As a result, experts say the likelihood of a race taking place in Africa before the end of the decade remains uncertain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Hamilton Speaks Out on Africa’s Future

Beyond motorsport, Lewis Hamilton also used the moment to speak about Africa’s economic and political future. The driver argued that many African countries continue to face challenges linked to historic colonial influence and global power dynamics.

He suggested that African nations have the natural resources and potential to become one of the most powerful regions in the world if they work together to strengthen independence and economic control.

Hamilton described Africa as “one of the most beautiful parts of the world,” expressing hope that leaders across the continent will unite to build a stronger future.

Rediscovering Confidence at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton also reflected on his recent journey in Formula 1 after a challenging first season with Ferrari in 2025. During that year, he publicly criticized his own performances as the team struggled to win races.

Over the winter break, however, the veteran driver said he focused on regaining confidence and maintaining a positive mindset.

“I rediscovered myself,” Hamilton explained, noting that intense training and time with supportive people helped him reset mentally.

Now entering another season with Ferrari, Hamilton said he feels far more comfortable with the team’s culture and operations compared to his first year.

Ferrari’s New Season Expectations

With major regulation changes arriving in Formula 1 this season, teams across the grid are preparing for significant technical adjustments.

Hamilton and his teammate Charles Leclerc believe Ferrari is entering the new campaign with renewed focus after learning from the previous year’s setbacks.

While the path back to championship contention remains uncertain, Hamilton says the team is determined to move forward with optimism and preparation.

For the British legend, however, one personal goal remains clear: to see Formula 1 finally return to Africa before his racing career ends.