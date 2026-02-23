Connect with us
Lewis Hamilton Vows 'One Hell of a Season' After Ferrari Reset

Lewis Hamilton Vows ‘One Hell of a Season’ After Ferrari Reset

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has delivered a powerful message ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season, declaring himself “reset and refreshed” after a bruising debut campaign with Ferrari.

Following pre-season testing in Bahrain, Hamilton insisted that fans would not see a repeat of last year’s mindset, promising “one hell of a season” as he targets a record-breaking eighth world title.

The 2026 campaign marks Lewis Hamilton’s 20th season in Formula 1 and the beginning of a new technical era under updated chassis and power unit regulations — a reset many believe could reshuffle the competitive order.

A Difficult First Year in Red

Lewis Hamilton’s first season with Ferrari in 2025 was one of the toughest of his career. For the first time, he failed to secure a podium finish across an entire season — a remarkable statistic for a driver with 105 Grand Prix victories.

The lack of results fueled speculation about his future, with critics questioning whether the 41-year-old still had the decisive edge that defined his championship years. At times, Hamilton appeared visibly frustrated, admitting he briefly “forgot who I was.”

Yet despite the pressure, he has made it clear: retirement is not on the table.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Hamilton declared in a post following testing. “Stick with me.”

Ferrari’s Pace Sparks Optimism

Encouraging signs from pre-season testing have reignited belief inside the Ferrari camp. While lap times in testing must be treated cautiously, the SF-26 showed consistent pace and strong long-run performance.

Ferrari’s form has led several paddock observers to label the Scuderia among the teams to beat in F1 2026. With regulatory changes leveling the field, the Italian outfit appears well-positioned to challenge at the front.

Lewis Hamilton Tops Barcelona F1 Testing as Ferrari Show Early 2026 Promise

For Lewis Hamilton, the renewed competitiveness has clearly boosted confidence. He praised the team’s relentless development effort, calling the car-building process “the most fascinating part of this job.”

The season begins at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 6, where early indicators of true race pace will emerge.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Mindset Shift and Title Ambition

Lewis Hamilton’s message was not just about performance — it was about mentality. After acknowledging the mental toll of last season, he signaled a personal reset built on experience, resilience, and renewed hunger.

“I know what needs to be done,” he stated confidently.

An eighth Drivers’ Championship would move him clear in the all-time record books, further cementing his legacy in Formula 1 history. With fresh regulations often leading to dramatic swings in dominance, 2026 could represent a pivotal moment.

The Bigger Picture for F1 2026

The new regulatory cycle promises unpredictability, with teams adapting to revised power units and aerodynamic concepts. In such transitional periods, experienced drivers often thrive.

Hamilton’s determination, combined with Ferrari’s apparent progress, sets up one of the most compelling storylines of the upcoming season. Whether he can translate optimism into podiums — and potentially victories — remains to be seen.

But one thing is clear: Lewis Hamilton believes his story is far from finished.

As Formula 1 prepares for lights out in Melbourne, the message from Maranello is unmistakable — the fight is back on.

