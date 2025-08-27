LeBron James and Nikola Jokic’s Agent Meeting Sparks NBA Rival League Rumors

Whenever LeBron James is involved in a conversation, speculation runs wild across the NBA. That’s exactly what happened when the Los Angeles Lakers star was spotted with Misko Raznatovic, the powerful Serbian agent who represents Nikola Jokic and several other European NBA players.

Fans and analysts immediately wondered: Was LeBron James plotting another superteam, this time with the reigning Finals MVP? Or perhaps setting up future collaborations with Jokic and other international stars?

Not About Nikola Jokic — But About a New League

Speaking on a Serbian radio show, Misko Raznatovic clarified the meeting’s purpose. The discussion had nothing to do with Nikola Jokic’s playing future or a Lakers superteam. Instead, it centered on something much more ambitious: the creation of a new basketball league that could rival the NBA.

“They are planning, a certain group of investors, classic business, to create a new league that would somehow also compete with the NBA,” Raznatovic explained. “They don’t want it to be a U.S. league; they want it to have a European flavor.”

According to Raznatovic, LeBron James’ longtime business partner Maverick Carter is involved in the talks, and he himself has been brought on as a consultant. The initial meeting with James reportedly took place over lunch on a boat, where they discussed how such a league could be structured and operated.

What This Could Mean for Basketball

While details are scarce, the concept of a new European-based league immediately raises questions. Could it challenge the NBA’s global dominance? Would it compete with or directly threaten the EuroLeague, currently Europe’s top basketball competition?

LeBron James, who has built a multi-billion-dollar empire through sports, entertainment, and media, certainly has the financial clout and vision to push forward the idea of a global rival league. Raznatovic’s client list—featuring Jokic, Ivica Zubac, Goga Bitadze, Nikola Jovic, and Nikola Topic—adds even more intrigue, given the strong European presence in today’s NBA.

The Superteam Rumor Effect

Despite Raznatovic’s clarification, speculation is unlikely to vanish. James has been central to several superteam eras, from Miami’s Big Three to Cleveland’s 2016 title run, and his every move sparks intrigue about roster maneuvering.

Still, if his focus is indeed on helping build a global rival league, the conversation around LeBron may shift from player recruitment to legacy-building in basketball’s business and cultural future.