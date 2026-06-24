Olympic Canoeist Speaks Out After Arrest at Trump’s Controversial Reflecting Pool Project

A growing controversy surrounding the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has taken another dramatic turn after former U.S. Olympic canoeist David Hearn revealed details of his arrest at the site of a highly publicized renovation project linked to Donald Trump.

David Hearn, a three-time Olympian and two-time world champion in canoe slalom, said he was detained for several hours after touching a section of peeling liner in the Reflecting Pool. The incident occurred amid ongoing concerns over the condition of the recently renovated landmark, which has become the focus of political and public debate.

The 67-year-old athlete was charged with misdemeanor destruction of government property after reportedly making contact with a detached portion of the pool’s newly installed blue liner.

Claims of Lengthy Detention

Speaking publicly about the incident, David Hearn described being held for approximately five hours and claimed he was unable to communicate with family or friends during that time.

According to Hearn, he was photographed, fingerprinted, and placed in a holding cell after briefly touching a loose section of material floating near the surface of the water. He maintains that he did not remove or damage any part of the installation.

“I didn’t destroy or break anything,” Hearn has stated, insisting that his actions were motivated by curiosity rather than vandalism.

His legal team has vowed to challenge the charges, arguing that the allegations do not match the circumstances of the incident.

Reflecting Pool Project Under Scrutiny

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool recently underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation designed to improve its appearance ahead of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

The project included repainting the pool floor with a dark blue coating and resealing sections of the structure. However, the renovation has faced criticism after significant algae growth appeared shortly after completion.

Reports of peeling paint, murky green water, and maintenance challenges have fueled public scrutiny. Images showing algae blooms and floating pieces of liner have circulated widely online, drawing attention to the project’s effectiveness.

Environmental groups have also raised concerns following reports of wildlife deaths near the pool, although no direct connection has been officially established.

Trump Administration Alleges Vandalism

Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that vandalism contributed to the damage observed at the Reflecting Pool. He has claimed that sections of the liner were intentionally damaged and stated that multiple individuals have been arrested or cited in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Federal authorities have increased security around the site, with National Guard personnel and U.S. Park Police maintaining a visible presence near the landmark.

Officials have indicated that additional repairs may be required, with plans to partially drain the pool again after Independence Day celebrations.

Debate Over Security and Public Access

The controversy has expanded beyond the condition of the Reflecting Pool itself, sparking broader discussions about public access to national landmarks, law enforcement responses, and accountability for government-funded projects.

As Hearn prepares for a court appearance next month, the incident continues to attract national attention, adding another chapter to a renovation project that has become one of Washington’s most talked-about public works stories.