Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Congressional Hearing Erupts as GOP Rep. Misgenders Trans Lawmaker Sarah McBride

Congressional Hearing Erupts as GOP Rep. Misgenders Trans Lawmaker Sarah McBride GOP Keith Self Bill Keating Donald Trump

Trump Presidency

Congressional Hearing Erupts as GOP Rep. Misgenders Trans Lawmaker Sarah McBride

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

A House Foreign Relations subcommittee hearing took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when Republican Rep. Keith Self deliberately misgendered Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress. The incident, which led to Republican Rep. Keith Self abruptly adjourning the session, underscores the ongoing Republican-led attacks on transgender rights under the Trump administration.

A Heated Exchange

The tension began when Self addressed McBride as the “Gentleman from Delaware.” Without hesitation, Sarah McBride responded, “Thank you, Madame Chair,” subtly correcting his misgendering.

Democratic Rep. Bill Keating quickly intervened, demanding that Republican Rep. Keith Self adequately address McBride. “Mr. Chairman, you are out of order,” Keating said. “Mr. Chairman, have you no decency?”

Refusing to back down, Self repeated his misgendering: “The representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

Bill Keating stood firm. “You will not continue [the hearing] with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way.” Rather than acknowledge his error, Keith Self adjourned the hearing entirely.

GOP’s Anti-Trans Agenda in Action

Following the hearing, Republican Rep. Keith Self defended his actions on X (formerly Twitter), stating that “it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.” His post mirrored Trump’s recent executive order that eliminates federal recognition of trans, nonbinary, and intersex individuals.

Sarah McBride is no stranger to such attacks. Last month, Republican Rep. Mary Miller also misgendered her on the House floor, writing on X: “I refuse to deny biological reality.” Similarly, Rep. Nancy Mace has used transphobic rhetoric in hearings and on social media, pushing for policies that directly target trans individuals.

One of Mace’s key efforts includes a resolution to ban trans women from women’s restrooms—an effort that House Speaker Mike Johnson supported, leading to an official rule change for the 119th Congress.

Trump’s Broader Assault on Trans Rights

This incident is part of a more significant wave of anti-trans policies under the Trump administration. Recent actions include:

Banning transgender people from serving in the military, with service members now receiving notices of dismissal.

Threatening schools and athletic organizations that allow trans women and girls to compete in sports, with the risk of losing federal funding.

 Forcing incarcerated trans women into men’s prisons, cutting off access to gender-affirming care.

Targeting healthcare providers by attempting to defund hospitals that offer gender-affirming care to minors.

Even Democratic governors are facing direct pressure. Last month, Donald Trump threatened Maine Gov. Janet Mills, demanding she comply with his executive order banning trans women from sports or risk losing federal funds. Her response? “We’ll see you in court.”

The Fight for Recognition Continues

Despite the attacks, Sarah McBride remains resilient. She has not only advocated for LGBTQ+ rights but has also gained support from Democratic colleagues who are now speaking out against the GOP’s aggressive stance.

Bill Keating’s firm stand against Self’s misgendering marks a turning point—Democrats are no longer letting these attacks go unchallenged. Whether or not the GOP’s anti-trans agenda succeeds will depend on the courts, the 2026 elections, and the public’s response to these continued assaults on transgender Americans.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Wendy Williams’ Shocking Plea for Help: TV Icon Hospitalized Amid Guardianship Battle

Wendy Williams’ Shocking Plea for Help: TV Icon Hospitalized Amid Guardianship Battle
By March 11, 2025
Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Tiger Woods, and Cristiano Ronaldo

Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion
By March 11, 2025
Elon Musk Calls a Democrat Senator and Former Navy Pilot Mark Kelly a Traitor Over Ukraine Zelensky J D Vance Donald Trump

Elon Musk Calls a Democrat Senator and Former Navy Pilot Mark Kelly a Traitor Over Ukraine
By March 11, 2025
Jesse Armstrong Assembles Star-Studded Cast for HBO Feature Directorial Debut Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef Succession HBO

Jesse Armstrong’s HBO Movie Assembles – Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef & More in Explosive Billionaire Drama
By March 12, 2025
Black Bag: Steven Soderbergh’s Sexy Spy Thriller Turns Marriage Into the Ultimate Mind Game Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett, David Koepp

Black Bag: Steven Soderbergh’s Sexy Spy Thriller Turns Marriage Into the Ultimate Mind Game
By March 12, 2025
Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal Reunite in The Accountant 2—A Thrilling Sequel Packed with Action, Mystery, and Brotherly Bonding Gavin O’Connor

Ben Affleck & Jon Bernthal’s The Accountant 2 Delivers Action, Twists, and the Ultimate Brotherly Showdown
By March 11, 2025
Why Mexican Slots Machines Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins Online Casino

Why Mexican Slots Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins
By March 11, 2025
How To Run A Legal Poker Business

How To Run A Legal Poker Business
By March 11, 2025
Jaguar’s Type 00 Electrifies Paris Fashion Week as Barry Keoghan Steps Out Rawdon Glover JLR Jaguar EV Vehicles Electric Vehicle

Jaguar’s Type 00 Electrifies Paris Fashion Week as Barry Keoghan Steps Out
By March 11, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Why Mexican Slots Machines Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins Online Casino

Why Mexican Slots Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins
By March 11, 2025
How To Run A Legal Poker Business

How To Run A Legal Poker Business
By March 11, 2025
Massive Cyberattack on X: Dark Storm Team Claims Responsibility as Elon Musk Suggests Foreign Involvement

Massive Cyberattack on X: Dark Storm Team Claims Responsibility as Elon Musk Suggests Foreign Involvement
By March 11, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Motley Crue Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster Mötley Crüe frontman LearJet Crash FAA

News

Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona: Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U $$$4U Valentine's Day Marlyn Monroe Towers

Album Drop

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
To Top
Loading...