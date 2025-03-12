Congressional Hearing Erupts as GOP Rep. Misgenders Trans Lawmaker Sarah McBride

A House Foreign Relations subcommittee hearing took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when Republican Rep. Keith Self deliberately misgendered Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress. The incident, which led to Republican Rep. Keith Self abruptly adjourning the session, underscores the ongoing Republican-led attacks on transgender rights under the Trump administration.

A Heated Exchange

The tension began when Self addressed McBride as the “Gentleman from Delaware.” Without hesitation, Sarah McBride responded, “Thank you, Madame Chair,” subtly correcting his misgendering.

Democratic Rep. Bill Keating quickly intervened, demanding that Republican Rep. Keith Self adequately address McBride. “Mr. Chairman, you are out of order,” Keating said. “Mr. Chairman, have you no decency?”

Refusing to back down, Self repeated his misgendering: “The representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

Bill Keating stood firm. “You will not continue [the hearing] with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way.” Rather than acknowledge his error, Keith Self adjourned the hearing entirely.

It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. https://t.co/cVcYdPWa1O — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) March 11, 2025

GOP’s Anti-Trans Agenda in Action

Following the hearing, Republican Rep. Keith Self defended his actions on X (formerly Twitter), stating that “it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.” His post mirrored Trump’s recent executive order that eliminates federal recognition of trans, nonbinary, and intersex individuals.

Sarah McBride is no stranger to such attacks. Last month, Republican Rep. Mary Miller also misgendered her on the House floor, writing on X: “I refuse to deny biological reality.” Similarly, Rep. Nancy Mace has used transphobic rhetoric in hearings and on social media, pushing for policies that directly target trans individuals.

One of Mace’s key efforts includes a resolution to ban trans women from women’s restrooms—an effort that House Speaker Mike Johnson supported, leading to an official rule change for the 119th Congress.

Rep. Sarah McBride, the first transgender person elected to Congress, continues to face attacks from her Republican colleagues, who have repeatedly misgendered her on the House floor and in committee hearings. On Tuesday, it happened again. Read more: https://t.co/nkoFCy4mVU pic.twitter.com/yQKhdodAFB — ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2025

Trump’s Broader Assault on Trans Rights

This incident is part of a more significant wave of anti-trans policies under the Trump administration. Recent actions include:

Banning transgender people from serving in the military, with service members now receiving notices of dismissal.

Threatening schools and athletic organizations that allow trans women and girls to compete in sports, with the risk of losing federal funding.

Forcing incarcerated trans women into men’s prisons, cutting off access to gender-affirming care.

Targeting healthcare providers by attempting to defund hospitals that offer gender-affirming care to minors.

Even Democratic governors are facing direct pressure. Last month, Donald Trump threatened Maine Gov. Janet Mills, demanding she comply with his executive order banning trans women from sports or risk losing federal funds. Her response? “We’ll see you in court.”

The Fight for Recognition Continues

Despite the attacks, Sarah McBride remains resilient. She has not only advocated for LGBTQ+ rights but has also gained support from Democratic colleagues who are now speaking out against the GOP’s aggressive stance.

Bill Keating’s firm stand against Self’s misgendering marks a turning point—Democrats are no longer letting these attacks go unchallenged. Whether or not the GOP’s anti-trans agenda succeeds will depend on the courts, the 2026 elections, and the public’s response to these continued assaults on transgender Americans.