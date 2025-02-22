Trump and Maine Governor Janet Mills Clash Over Transgender Athlete Policy

President Donald Trump and Maine Governor Janet Mills engaged in a tense confrontation at the White House on Friday over transgender athlete policies. During a meeting with governors, Trump challenged Janet Mills on whether she would comply with his executive order barring transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

Mills stood firm, stating, “I’m complying with state and federal laws.” Trump dismissed her response, declaring, “We are the federal law,” and warned that Maine would lose federal funding if it did not follow his directive.

When Mills responded, “We’ll see you in court,” Trump fired back, “Good, I’ll see you in court. That should be a real easy one.” He further suggested that Mills’ political career would suffer due to her stance on the issue.

This rare public clash at a White House gathering highlighted deep national divisions over transgender rights and the federal government’s role in regulating state policies.

Federal Investigation Announced

Following the exchange, the U.S. Department of Education announced an investigation into Maine’s Department of Education, citing allegations that the state continued to allow “male athletes to compete in girls’ interscholastic athletics.”

Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for civil rights at the Department of Education, stated that state laws do not override federal antidiscrimination regulations. He warned that if Maine did not comply with the administration’s interpretation of Title IX, the state could lose access to federal education funds.

The Maine Principals’ Association, responsible for overseeing high school sports, had previously reaffirmed its policy of allowing transgender female athletes to compete, citing the Maine Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on gender identity.

Maine Officials Push Back

Governor Janet Mills, backed by Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey, vowed to fight any federal attempt to withhold funding. She dismissed the investigation as politically motivated and argued that the issue extended beyond sports.

“This is not just about who can compete on the athletic field,” Mills stated. “This is about whether a President can force compliance with his will, without regard for the rule of law. I believe he cannot.”

Attorney General Frey echoed her defiance, stating that Maine would not be “bullied” into changing its policies.

Broader Implications

According to his administration’s interpretation, Trump’s executive order grants federal agencies the authority to enforce compliance with Title IX. Schools and athletic organizations that do not align with the policy could face funding penalties.

The legal battle between the Trump administration and Maine is likely to set a precedent for other states facing similar challenges. With both sides entrenched in their positions, the dispute underscores the ongoing national debate over transgender rights, states’ autonomy, and the limits of federal authority.