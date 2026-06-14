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UFC Freedom 250 Makes History as the Octagon Arrives at the White House

UFC Freedom 250 Makes History as the Octagon Arrives at the White House Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White Donald Trump South Lawn

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UFC Freedom 250 Makes History as the Octagon Arrives at the White House

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The Ultimate Fighting Championship is making history with UFC Freedom 250, the first-ever UFC event staged on the South Lawn of the White House. Held on June 14 in Washington, D.C., the event combines championship-level mixed martial arts with one of America’s most iconic locations. Coinciding with Donald Trump’s 80th birthday celebrations, the seven-fight card has generated global attention, marking an unprecedented moment for combat sports.

The event streams exclusively on Paramount+ and features two title fights, former champions, rising contenders, and several of the UFC’s biggest names.

Main Event: Ilia Topuria Defends Lightweight Crown Against Justin Gaethje

The headline bout sees undefeated star Ilia Topuria put the UFC lightweight title on the line against fan favorite Justin Gaethje.

Ilia Topuria has rapidly emerged as one of MMA’s most dominant fighters, combining elite boxing with powerful finishing ability. Across the cage stands Gaethje, a former interim champion known for his relentless pace and knockout power.

The clash promises fireworks, with both fighters possessing elite striking skills and a reputation for action-packed contests.

Estimated walkouts for the main event are scheduled for approximately 10:45 p.m. ET.

Alex Pereira Eyes History Against Ciryl Gane

The co-main event features former champion Alex Pereira facing Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.

Pereira is attempting to become a three-division UFC champion, an achievement accomplished by only a select few in combat sports history. Known for his devastating left hook and elite kickboxing background, “Poatan” remains one of the sport’s most feared strikers.

Gane, meanwhile, brings exceptional movement and technical striking to the heavyweight division. The former interim champion’s footwork and precision make him a difficult matchup for any opponent.

The winner is expected to face heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall in a future unification bout.

Stacked Card Features Former Champions and Rising Stars

Beyond the title fights, UFC Freedom 250 offers several compelling matchups.

Former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley takes on surging contender Aiemann Zahabi, who enters the contest riding a seven-fight winning streak.

Veteran knockout artist Derrick Lewis returns against undefeated heavyweight Josh Hokit, while Michael Chandler seeks to halt a three-fight skid against rising Brazilian striker Mauricio Ruffy.

Wrestling phenom Bo Nickal faces Kyle Daukaus in a pivotal middleweight showdown, and featherweight contenders Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia open the card in what many expect to be an explosive fight.

A Landmark Night for MMA

The event represents a significant moment for the UFC, which has evolved from a niche sport into a global entertainment powerhouse.

Hosting an event at the White House underscores the UFC’s growing cultural influence and mainstream appeal. The unique venue has added an extra layer of intrigue to an already highly anticipated fight card.

With championship gold on the line and history being made in Washington, UFC Freedom 250 promises to be one of the most memorable events in mixed martial arts history.

Whether fans tune in for title fights, heavyweight knockouts, or the spectacle of combat sports on the White House lawn, UFC Freedom 250 is set to deliver a night unlike any other.

  • UFC Freedom 250 Makes History as the Octagon Arrives at the White House Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White Donald Trump South Lawn
  • UFC Freedom 250 Makes History as the Octagon Arrives at the White House Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White Donald Trump South Lawn

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