Capitol Hill Deadlock Pushes U.S. Into First Shutdown Since 2019

More in Trump Presidency
-
Hollywood
Trump Renews Threat of 100% Tariffs on Non-US Movies
US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his threat to impose a 100% tariff on...
-
News
Elon Musk and Peter Thiel Mentioned in Epstein Documents Released by Democrats
House Democrats on Friday released a new tranche of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents that appear to show...
-
Trump Presidency
Former FBI Director James Comey Indicted in Federal Case Linked to Trump Era
In a stunning legal development, former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by a federal...
-
News
Trump-Epstein Statue Removed From National Mall After Stirring Uproar
Washington, D.C., briefly hosted one of the most provocative pieces of political art in recent memory....
-
News
Jesse Watters’ “Bomb the UN” Remarks Ignite Outrage After Trump’s UN Escalator Mishap
Fox News personality Jesse Watters sparked widespread condemnation after he suggested, on air, that the United...
-
News
Jimmy Kimmel Returns to ABC With Emotional Monologue, Slams Trump’s ‘Un-American’ Attacks on Free Speech
Jimmy Kimmel returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night after a nearly week-long suspension by...
-
immigration Politics
DHS Compares Migrants to Pokémon, Sparks Online Backlash
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is under fire after posting a video on X that...
-
immigration Politics
India Warns Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Could ‘Disrupt Families’ and Global Tech
Financial firms are also bracing for turmoil. Goldman Sachs issued an internal memo urging H-1B employees...
-
Manosphere
Trump’s White House UFC Plans Spark Backlash Amid 250th Anniversary Celebrations
In a dramatic twist, Dana White revealed that the fighters will make their walkouts directly from...
-
Press Freedom
Colbert, Stewart, Fallon, and Obama Defend Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate
The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by Disney-owned ABC has sparked outrage across the entertainment and...