Elon Musk and Peter Thiel Mentioned in Epstein Documents Released by Democrats

News

Published on
House Democrats on Friday released a new tranche of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents that appear to show interactions between the disgraced financier and several prominent conservatives, including Elon Musk, venture capitalist Peter Thiel and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon.

The six pages of records—heavily redacted and supplied to the House Oversight Committee by the Justice Department—shed fresh light on Jeffrey Epstein’s connections with wealthy and influential men in the years leading up to his 2019 death in federal custody on sex-trafficking charges.

Among the revelations: copies of Epstein’s calendar show a breakfast with Steve Bannon in February 2019, a lunch with Peter Thiel in November 2017, and even a possible trip by Elon Musk to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in December 2014. In addition, a 2000 flight manifest lists Prince Andrew as a passenger, and a financial disclosure shows Epstein paying someone listed as “Andrew” for “Massage, Exercise, Yoga” that same year.



The release adds fuel to a politically charged saga. Earlier this year, Elon Musk himself accused President Donald Trump on social media of appearing in the so-called “Epstein files” after criticizing Trump’s tax-and-spending legislation. Then, in July, Elon Musk posted: “How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?”

Sara Guerrero, a spokesperson for the Oversight Committee’s Democratic minority, underscored the stakes: “It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world. Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims.”

Republicans quickly pushed back. In a statement on X, the GOP-led committee accused Democrats of “selectively” releasing records: “This is old news. It’s sad how Democrats are conveniently withholding documents that contain the names of Democratic officials. Once again they are putting politics over victims. That’s all Robert Garcia and Oversight Dems know how to do. We are releasing them all soon.”

Robert Garcia, the committee’s ranking Democrat, rejected that charge. “We don’t care how wealthy or powerful you are – or if you are a Democrat or Republican. If you are in the Epstein documents and files we are going to expose it, and bring justice for the survivors. Release ALL THE FILES NOW!” he wrote on X.

Giant Trump–Epstein Banner Unfurled Outside Windsor Castle Ahead of UK State Visit

The disclosure comes as Democrats and a small group of Republicans push a petition to force a House vote on legislation compelling the full release of the Epstein files. The effort needs 218 signatures, a goal likely to be reached after Democrat Adelita Grijalva won a special election to an Arizona seat this week. Any bill would still face Senate approval and potential veto from Trump, who has dismissed the uproar as a “Democrat hoax.”

