Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage

Lil Baby started 2025 with a bang, releasing his highly anticipated fourth studio album, WHAM (Who Hard As Me). After a two-year hiatus since his third album, It’s Only Me, the Grammy-winning rapper treated his fans to an exciting mix of tracks filled with high-energy anthems and introspective moments. The album, which dropped on January 1, 2025, follows a buildup of anticipation that began when Lil Baby announced the project during his sold-out birthday concert in December 2024.

The WHAM album is a statement of Lil Baby’s continued dominance in the rap game. Its release marks a fresh chapter in the artist’s career, showcasing collaborations with hip-hop’s biggest names. The album features appearances from artists like Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage, offering a star-studded tracklist for listeners to enjoy. Lil Baby teased the project by releasing promotional singles such as “5 AM” and “Insecurities,” both co-produced by the hitmaker Wheezy, which sparked excitement among fans in the lead-up to the full album’s debut.

The tracklist of WHAM was officially revealed on December 20, 2024, via Lil Baby’s Instagram. The 15 tracks highlight Lil Baby’s versatility and commitment to keeping his sound fresh, combining hard-hitting beats with sharp lyrical content. One standout collaboration is with Future, a longtime friend and fellow Atlanta rapper, who Lil Baby had previously teased in a tweet expressing excitement over their work together. Another fan-favourite collaboration is with 21 Savage, with Lil Baby claiming on social media that Savage delivered “his hardest verse ever” for the album.

However, one notable absence from the album is Gunna, a former collaborator and friend of Lil Baby. The two rappers had a very public falling out in 2023 after Gunna accepted a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, which resulted in him distancing himself from Lil Baby and many in the rap community. Fans were quick to speculate about their fractured relationship after Lil Baby seemingly referenced Gunna in his 2023 track “350,” with a line that many interpreted as a dig at his former collaborator. During an interview with Charlamagne the God, Lil Baby confirmed that he and Gunna are no longer on speaking terms, making it clear that their professional relationship had ended.

Despite the absence of Gunna, WHAM marks a new era for Lil Baby, with the rapper focusing on his growth and development. The album’s themes largely revolve around the “turnt lifestyle” – fast cars, jewelry, women, and the pursuit of wealth – encapsulating the high-energy persona that has made him a staple in the rap world. Lil Baby has always been known for his authenticity, and on WHAM, he delivers exactly what his fanbase craves: an unapologetic celebration of his success and journey.

But the surprises don’t end there. During an appearance on Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place podcast, Lil Baby revealed plans to drop another album in 2025 titled Dominique. Initially, Lil Baby had considered releasing a double album. Still, instead, he’s opted to separate the two projects, allowing WHAM to showcase his “young n-gga shit” while Dominique will explore a more personal side of him. The rapper described Dominique as a deeper, more reflective album, where he plans to be “more open” with his audience and delve into his personal experiences. This more vulnerable approach offers fans a glimpse into the rapper’s evolving mindset, making Dominique an exciting prospect for later in 2025.

With WHAM already available on major streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify, Lil Baby has once again proven his ability to create music that resonates with a wide audience. Fans are eager to see what the rest of 2025 holds for the Atlanta native as he pushes boundaries and elevates his career with each release. Whether it’s through WHAM or his upcoming project Dominique, Lil Baby remains at the forefront of rap, always keeping his audience engaged and anticipating what comes next.