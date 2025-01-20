Drake Withdraws Petition, Files Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

Connect with us

Hip Hop/ Rap

Published on

In a bold legal move, legendary rapper Drake has filed a federal lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing the music giant of prioritizing profits over the safety and reputation of its artists. This lawsuit follows the withdrawal of his earlier petition, which sought evidence from UMG and Spotify regarding allegations of corporate misconduct. The lawsuit stems from the fallout surrounding Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us, which includes incendiary allegations branding Drake a “certified pedophile.” Released earlier this year, the track led to public backlash, threats, and even an armed intrusion at Drake’s Toronto residence, according to court documents.

The Allegations Against UMG

Drake’s legal team has accused UMG of promoting Not Like Us to maximize profits despite knowing the harm it could cause. They argue that the label’s decision to publish and market the song was a calculated act of “corporate greed.”

In a statement, Drake’s lawyers wrote: “This lawsuit reveals the human and business consequences to UMG’s elevation of profits over the safety and well-being of its artists and shines a light on the manipulation of artists and the public for corporate gain.”

Drake alleges that UMG ignored his concerns about the tangible harm caused by the song, including threats and financial losses. He claims the label’s actions damaged his reputation and endangered his family, prompting him to pull his son, Adonis, out of school and relocate his family during the summer.

Funkmaster Flex Backs Drake Amidst Legal Dispute with Universal Music Group

UMG Responds

UMG has dismissed Drake’s allegations, calling them “offensive and untrue.” In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said, “The notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist—let alone Drake—is illogical. We have invested massively in his music and our employees worldwide have worked tirelessly to help him achieve historic commercial and financial success.”

UMG also framed the lawsuit as an attempt to suppress creative expression, asserting that the label merely distributed Kendrick Lamar’s work, which falls within the realm of artistic freedom.

A Shift in Legal Strategy

Drake’s decision to drop his initial petition and file a full-blown lawsuit marks a significant escalation. The original complaint sought pre-action discovery to gather evidence of alleged misconduct by UMG and Spotify, including claims of artificially inflating Not Like Us’s popularity through bribery and deceptive practices.

The withdrawn petition also alleged that UMG and Spotify engaged in a scheme to ensure the track gained traction, breaking Spotify records and landing twice at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100.

Drake Files Second Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Defamatory Hit

Feud Rekindled

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud dates back over a decade but reignited this spring when Lamar’s track directly targeted Drake. The diss track’s release and subsequent promotion have brought longstanding tensions to a head, with Drake now accusing UMG of exacerbating the situation for financial gain.

The Stakes

This lawsuit could have far-reaching implications for the music industry, particularly regarding record labels’ responsibilities in managing artist relations and public perception. As the case unfolds, it will test the boundaries of corporate accountability and artistic freedom in an era when public backlash can escalate into real-world consequences.

For Drake, this is not just about clearing his name—it’s about holding one of the music industry’s largest players accountable for its actions. As the battle unfolds in court, the feud between two of rap’s biggest stars has now embroiled one of its most powerful institutions.


