Joe Budden Calls Out Drake Over UMG Lawsuit: “You’re Ruining Hip-Hop”

Joe Budden didn’t mince words in his latest critique of Drake, accusing the global superstar of undermining hip-hop culture with his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). Speaking on The Joe Budden Podcast, the former rapper likened Drake to a “Karen” for what he described as playing both the aggressor and the victim in his feud with the major record label.

The lawsuit, which has stirred controversy in the music industry, alleges defamation against Drake by UMG. However, Budden believes the move reflects poorly on the genre. “That’s my other beef with the ‘Karen’ move,” Budden remarked. “If you a ‘Karen,’ be a ‘Karen,’ but don’t code-switch.” He criticized Drake for his perceived inconsistency, citing his association with Canadian rapper Top5—known for making threats against Kendrick Lamar—as an example of playing tough while simultaneously seeking legal recourse.

A Clash of Identities

Budden’s frustration runs more profound than the lawsuit, pointing to what he sees as Drake’s identity crisis. According to Budden, Drake’s dual personas—one as a tough, connected rapper and the other as a litigious, image-conscious celebrity—create a disconnect. Budden elaborated, “You at the game running around with this n***a that has been threatening Kendrick, and you know what you’re doing. But then you want to ‘Karen’ out? I don’t like it. It’s nasty and disgusting.”

This isn’t the first time Joe Budden has called out Drake for his evolution as an artist. He lamented the loss of the early Drake—the artist with a Blackberry in hand, rocking simple attire, who captivated fans with his relatability. “I miss the original Drake,” Budden said. “The n***a with the corny T-shirts and no beard. That guy had the magic touch.”

The State of Hip-Hop

Beyond his critique of Drake, Budden expressed a broader disillusionment with hip-hop’s current state. He accused artists of lacking unity and succumbing to corporate influence, which he believes has diluted the culture. “There’s no unity in hip-hop. None of y’all know what culture means,” Budden said. “They’ve been telling y’all what culture means because they own the shit. It’s a mess.”

Budden also lamented missed opportunities to challenge the power of major labels like UMG. He argued that the hip-hop community’s infighting has prevented meaningful progress. “This is like the hip-hop version of House seats where we had a small window to make change, and instead, y’all end up fighting each other,” he said. “This shit hurts.”

Artistic Evolution Under Fire

Budden’s critique didn’t stop at Drake’s legal battle. He aimed the rapper’s recent artistic choices, including collaborations with overseas artists and thematic shifts in his music. “I don’t understand what Drake has evolved into,” Budden said, arguing that these moves hurt his credibility and overall genre.

Joe Budden reflected on his waning connection to hip-hop, admitting he feels “aged out” of a culture he once loved deeply. For Budden, the Drake-UMG feud isn’t just a legal skirmish—it’s emblematic of a genre losing its soul.

Whether fans agree with Budden or not, his passionate take highlights a growing debate about authenticity and accountability in modern hip-hop. Drake is still the top-streamed artist, and maybe Budden is set for a rude shock. Drake is Drake. Agree?