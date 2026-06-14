Drake’s Iceman Breaks Another Billboard Hot 100 Record as Chart Domination Continues

Drake’s remarkable chart reign shows no signs of slowing down. The Canadian superstar has added yet another milestone to his already historic career, as Iceman continues rewriting the record books on the Billboard Hot 100.

The rapper’s latest achievement further cements his place as one of the most commercially successful artists in music history, with Iceman maintaining an extraordinary run alongside companion projects Maid of Honour and Habibti.

Iceman Sets Another Billboard Milestone

Drake’s latest success comes after Iceman achieved a rare Billboard Hot 100 feat, keeping all of its tracks on the chart for multiple consecutive weeks. The accomplishment places the album in elite company among modern hip-hop releases.

Interestingly, the previous artist to reach a similar milestone was Drake’s longtime rival and former collaborator, Kendrick Lamar, whose album GNX saw all 12 tracks remain on the Hot 100 for three straight weeks.

While comparisons between the two rap giants continue to dominate music conversations, Drake’s current run stands apart due to the unprecedented success of multiple simultaneous projects.

Three Albums, One Historic Run

What makes Drake’s latest achievement especially notable is that Iceman is not carrying the momentum alone.

The rapper’s surprise follow-up releases, Maid of Honour and Habibti, have also become major commercial successes. Upon release in May, the three projects occupied the top three spots on the Billboard 200, a feat rarely achieved in the modern streaming era.

The triple-album strategy has not only boosted Drake’s own numbers but also elevated the profiles of several collaborators, including Stunna Sandy and Iconic Savvy, who have seen significant increases in global streams.

Industry analysts have pointed to Drake’s ability to dominate multiple charts simultaneously as evidence of his unmatched streaming power.

Streaming Numbers Continue to Surge

The success of Iceman extends far beyond Billboard rankings. The album has generated massive streaming numbers worldwide, contributing to Drake surpassing several digital consumption milestones in 2026.

Songs from the project have remained fixtures on major playlists across platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, while viral trends on social media continue to drive listener engagement.

The sustained popularity of tracks from Iceman also highlights the strength of Drake’s catalog, with older albums continuing to perform strongly alongside his newest releases.

Drake’s Legacy Keeps Growing

More than fifteen years into his career, Drake continues to redefine what chart success looks like in the streaming era.

Whether through record-breaking albums, viral hits, or global streaming dominance, the Toronto superstar remains one of music’s most influential figures.

As Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti continue their impressive runs, Drake’s latest Billboard achievement serves as another reminder that his reign atop the charts is far from over.

With each passing week, the rapper adds yet another chapter to one of the most successful careers in modern music history.