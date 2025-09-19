LeBron James Breaks Silence on Drake Rift: “It’s Always Love” Despite Tension

NBA superstar LeBron James has publicly addressed his friendship with Drake after months of speculation about a fallout. During a sit-down with Complex’s Speedy Morman on Thursday (Sept. 18), the Los Angeles Lakers forward admitted the two megastars are no longer as close as they once were—but stressed that there’s still mutual respect.

“Always wish him the best,” LeBron James said. “Obviously [we’re in] different places right now, currently. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine, but it’s always love for sure.”

This marks LeBron’s first direct comment on the status of his friendship with Drake in over a year, putting an end to the silence that had fueled rumours of bad blood.

From Brothers to “Different Places”

The LeBron-Drake bond dates back to 2009, when the Toronto rapper was fresh off his breakout So Far Gone mixtape. The two often celebrated milestones together, with Drake even entering the stage alongside James and his son Bronny during an It’s All A Blur tour stop in 2023.

But their relationship cooled during Drake’s highly publicized 2024 rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. LeBron James was spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert and later filmed dancing to “Not Like Us,” a diss track aimed directly at Drake. Fans quickly interpreted James’ support of Lamar as a betrayal, and the tension spilled into music.

Drake appeared to fire back at James in his leaked “Fighting Irish Freestyle,” where he rapped: “Even my brothers got tickets, seemed like they loved every minute / Just know the s–t is personal to us and wasn’t just business.”

In July’s “What Did I Miss?,” Drake seemed to double down, calling out a friend who attended Kendrick Lamar’s show. Adding fuel to the speculation, he also covered up a tattoo of LeBron James’ high school jersey with new ink honoring Canadian NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Despite the lyrical jabs and symbolic tattoo change, LeBron James is signaling that the door isn’t completely shut. By framing the split as simply being in “different places,” the Lakers icon is positioning the rift less as a feud and more as a natural distance between two global celebrities with diverging paths.

Still, fans remain divided on whether Drake will continue to take subliminal shots at James on his upcoming Iceman album, or if LeBron’s olive branch might thaw the icy vibes.

What’s clear is that LeBron James and Drake’s once-unshakable bond is under strain like never before. While James is focusing on his 22nd NBA season and family, Drake remains embroiled in rap’s biggest rivalry in decades.

For now, it’s “always love”—but the next verse from Drake may decide if that love lasts.