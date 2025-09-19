Cardi B Drops New Album Am I the Drama? with Janet Jackson, Summer Walker & More

After more than seven years, Cardi B has officially returned to the music scene with her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I the Drama? The 23-track project dropped Friday (Sept. 19) and instantly set the internet ablaze with its star-studded collaborations, bold visuals, and raw storytelling.

The album features a mix of previously released hits, including “WAP” (featuring Megan Thee Stallion), “Up,” “Outside,” and “Imaginary Playerz.” But the real buzz comes from the fresh features and genre-blurring experiments that showcase Cardi’s evolution as both a rapper and cultural icon.

A Star-Studded Lineup of Collaborators

Am I the Drama? is packed with A-list talent, underlining Cardi B’s influence across pop, R&B, and hip-hop. Key collaborations include:

Summer Walker ( “Dead” and “Shower Tears” )

Selena Gomez ( “Pick It Up” )

Kehlani ( “Safe” )

Lizzo ( “What’s Goin On” )

Cash Cobain ( “Better Than You” )

Janet Jackson ( “Principal” ) – a standout collab that fans are calling iconic

Tyla ( “Nice Guy” )

Megan Thee Stallion (returning for “WAP”)

The album blends Cardi’s Bronx grit with melodic hooks and dance-ready beats, cementing her place as a global superstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

The Personal Journey Behind the Music

In an interview with Billboard, Cardi B reflected on her growth since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy. “Since then, I’ve experienced a lot. The good and bad of fame, the hate, jealousy, drama, balancing my career with my personal life and growing up and maturing,” she said. “I’ve learned to control my emotions and understand how life works and how to play chess better.”

Her ability to turn personal highs and lows into relatable, hard-hitting tracks has always been her superpower — and Am I the Drama? Pushes that narrative forward.

Big Announcements: Pregnancy & Tour

Adding to the excitement, Cardi B confirmed she’s pregnant with her fourth child, her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs. The news broke during her CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King, where Cardi said she felt “strong, powerful, and supported” while balancing motherhood and music.

Once she welcomes the new baby with Stefon Diggs, Cardi B is set to hit the road in 2026 for her first-ever solo headlining arena trek: The Little Miss Drama Tour.