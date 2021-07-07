Rockclimber raises USD 1 mn in pre-series A funding

Beverage brand Rockclimber on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 7.50 crore) from angel investor Anand Prakash Sharma for expansion and adding four more facilities across India to support the growing demand. Rockclimber is a natural alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brand with a comprehensive portfolio of crafted wine coolers, mixers and other wine beverages made by a team of Indian and International winemakers and drinks scientists.









Currently, the brand is available in Maharashtra, Goa and Punjab. The company is planning an expansion to six more regions — Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Karnataka, Puducherry and Chandigarh. “The commercial bottled wine and beer industry are up for disruption, as consumer palates are changing. Brands need to reinvent their product portfolio to keep pace with it. Our aspiration is to be recognised as one of the freshest and most loved beverage brands to come out of India,” Rockclimber co-founder Deepak Poduval said.

Rockclimber has an ambitious market and portfolio expansion plans in India and abroad, and aims to clock revenues in excess of Rs 100 crore in three years, he added.