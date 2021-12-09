NSRCEL-IIM Bangalore to host Women Entrepreneurship Summit

NSRCEL―the incubation arm of IIM Bangalore is going to host the Women Entrepreneurship Summit on 10-11 December for knowledge sharing and networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs. The 2-day event will focus on key themes centered around entrepreneurship and women such as ‘first-time founder’, ‘entrepreneurship as a second stint post motherhood’, ‘raising money and a family’, ‘building a brand’, ‘women in STEM’, and ‘making an impact through small-scale women entrepreneurship’.









Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan- Director IIMB, Sonjoy Chatterjee, Chairman and Chief Executive of Goldman Sachs India and Prof. Suresh Bhagavatula, Professor, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and Academic Director – Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women at NSRCEL will address the summit.

“India is seeing a revolution in its entrepreneurial ecosystem with digitalization, startups, and most importantly the unparalleled success of women entrepreneurs. This is leading to improved economic growth and stability within the country. The women entrepreneurs coming from all walks of life are catalyzing positive change and are becoming an inspiration for others to follow. We are confident that this 2-day knowledge and experience sharing platform will lay the foundation stone of an ecosystem where dreams of many upcoming and successful women entrepreneurs will take shape,” said Anand Sri Ganesh, COO, NSRCEL.

The event will witness robust talks, discussions, and networking sessions. It will focus on finding ways of creating an ecosystem that is conducive to the growth of women entrepreneurs and can create a multiplier impact on the economy. It will host sessions titled ‘Charting your own Path’ by Vinita Bali (Former Managing Director of Britannia Industries Limited); ‘Creating an environment to enable women entrepreneurs’ by Prof Srivardhini Jha (Associate Professor, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore), Nirmala Shankaran (Founder, HeyMath!), Aditi Gupta (Managing Partner, Menstrupedia), Naga Prakasam, (Partner Acumen Fund & Resident Mentor, NSRCEL); Lessons to my younger self by Vineeta Singh (CEO, Sugar Cosmetics); and ‘the Ultimate Startup Survival Guide’ by Daymond John (Founder of FUBU and Star of Shark Tank).

Shaping India’s Story by Rekha Sharma, (Chairperson of the National Commission for Women in India) and Dr. Kalpana Gopalan (IAS, Ph.D., IIMB, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour & Janaspandana-Public Grievances); Entrepreneurship for impact by Asha Motwani (Founder, Motwani Jadeja Foundation); Recognizing entrepreneurs from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women by Prof. Suresh Bhagavatula (Professor, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and Academic Director – Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women at NSRCEL) and others.

It will also host a Fireside chat on ‘Entrepreneurship post motherhood’ with Prof. Vasanthi Srinivasan (Professor, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore) and Sheeba Sen (Co-Founder at Hasten) along with dedicated sessions for networking opportunities.

NSRCEL has taken key initiatives for women entrepreneurs to spot and nurture new opportunities in business, build and grow successful ventures.

This summit will open doors of opportunities for entrepreneurs to grow in all the major industries including e-commerce, retail, apparel and design, education, F&B, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and media to name a few.