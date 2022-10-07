University Living, a leading global student housing platform, has revealed its plans to expand its team size to over 400 members by March 2023. The announcement comes on the back of the platform’s geographical expansion plans to complement its growing revenue and augment its workforce to stay in sync with its goals.

With aggressive hiring plans for this financial year, University Living’s hiring will be spread across verticals and geographies. Apart from the expansion support teams, the platform will hire candidates for its post-admission service offering team to support its business plans for the financial year. University Living also plans on creating new, highly curated, nurtured teams to reiterate its effort to create an enriching experience for international students. Additionally, as an organisation with a tech-first approach, the platform hires talent for its ever-growing tech, product, business development, and sales verticals occasionally.

Conducting regular meetings internally for every vertical to understand the number of new hires required, University Living’s hiring percentage has increased by approximately 80% compared to last year. Looking for employees who seek more than a run-of-the-mill, mundane, 9-5 career, University Living is open to hiring candidates, both fresh, young minds and experienced professionals, who have a passion for building innovative products and a holistic platform offering all-encompassing services.

Mr. Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO, University Living said, “Our hiring strategy is in line with our growth and expansion plans, although one of our priorities will be to ensure our existing employees are retained and happy. We firmly believe that people are our strongest capital, and our employees, both existing and prospective candidates, are an investment. When we hire an individual, we take responsibility for their well-being at work and personal growth. We want them to grow with our business and build successful careers with University Living. Our plan is to increase each team’s strength by 15-30%, depending on the vertical and requirements, and we’ll be commencing our hiring process for multiple verticals soon. We look forward to working with the new team members.”

University Living currently has more than 180 members in its India and international teams. Incepted in 2015, University Living is an intelligent retrieval platform that offers a global student housing-managed marketplace. It helps students across the globe find suitable and secure accommodation near their university campuses.

While student accommodation is at its core, they are also focused on easing the entire student journey and making it a seamless experience. Headquartered in Delhi, they have a 150-member strong team that works towards reinventing their services to better the user experience and digitally transform the overseas education journey.