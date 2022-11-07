The Zoo Media Network, India’s largest independent agency network has announced the launch of its first global office in New York, in partnership with independent agency collective Dawn.

The Zoo Media network is a multi-speciality, integrated media network. It consists of 11 agency brands including the flagship full funnel creative and performance digital agency, FoxyMoron, and web3 rights and services company, Metaform amongst other prominent agencies. Founded by Pratik Gupta & Suveer Bajaj, the network comprises homegrown, acquired,and joint venture agencies across content, media, data & technology. Zoo Media houses a team of over 600+ specialists servicing both domestic and international clients including Netflix, YouTube, Tinder, Kellogg’s, P&G, Unilever.









Dawn is the portfolio of 15+ best-in-class, independent, specialist, marketing services agencies with a focus on centralized data science, advanced analytics, and econometric measurement. The collective includes renowned agencies like Barkley, Crossmedia, Definition 6, Co: Collective, and Rethink amongst other illustrious agencies.

“After having consolidated a stronghold position for ourselves in India and the Middle East, a leading integrated marketing technology network, expanding our offices into North America was the natural next step. Our prowess in the North American market, lies in the range of integrated services which include our best-in-class Web3.0, metaverse, and blockchain offerings. In light of this vision, we are happy to have partnered with Dawn and find ourselves among the leading independent agencies in and outside the US to bring our best-in-class marketing technology services to the shores of the US,”said Suveer Bajaj Co-founder Zoo Media.

Pratik Gupta, Co-founder Zoo Media said: “We’re well on our way to globalize our ambition of taking Indian creativity and technology to the world. We’re excited to work with the agencies within Dawn and bring them the scale of offshore Indian talent”. Dawn CEO Bob Kantor added, “Zoo Media has industry-leading technology and development expertise critical to today’s marketers and the modern marketing model. Our agency partners and clients recognize that modern marketing includes the complement of brilliant strategy/creative with marketing technology.”