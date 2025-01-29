Bruno Mars Becomes First Artist to Surpass 150 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners

Bruno Mars has cemented his place in music history by becoming the first artist to surpass 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The milestone, driven by his streak of successful collaborations, reaffirms Mars’ enduring influence in the streaming era—even though he has not released a solo album in nearly a decade.

A Streaming Powerhouse

Despite not releasing a solo album since 2016’s 24K Magic, Mars has continued dominating the music charts through high-profile collaborations. His 2024 duet with Lady Gaga, Die With a Smile, became a massive success, amassing nearly 1.7 billion Spotify streams and securing his ninth Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit. The song’s unexpected longevity carried it into 2025, making it one of the biggest streaming hits of the past year.

In October 2024, Mars followed up with Apt., a collaboration with K-pop star Rosé, which quickly crossed the billion-stream mark and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. His latest release, Fat Juicy & Wet, featuring rising rap star Sexyy Red, dropped just as he reached the 150 million listener milestone. The accompanying music video features Mars celebrating with recent collaborators, including Gaga and Rosé, highlighting his ability to bring together artists from different genres and cultures.

Dominating the Global Charts

Bruno Mars’ impact extends beyond Spotify. His collaboration with Rosé has set new records, holding the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart for 12 non-consecutive weeks—the first K-pop song to achieve this feat. Meanwhile, Die With a Smile continues to perform strongly on radio and streaming platforms worldwide.

Mars’ record-breaking streaming numbers put him ahead of other major pop stars in the streaming race, proving that his old or new catalogue continues to resonate with millions. This achievement makes him the undisputed king of Spotify, outpacing global chart-toppers who have consistently released music over the past decade.

A Grammy-Winning Legacy

Mars’ historic Spotify milestone comes just ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards, where he and Lady Gaga are nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. This marks another recognition of his artistic excellence, following his Grammy-sweeping 2021 project, An Evening With Silk Sonic, created with Anderson.Paak. Their hit single Leave the Door Open dominated the Grammys, winning Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

What’s Next for Bruno Mars?

While fans eagerly anticipate a new solo album, Mars has remained tight-lipped about his next full-length project. However, his recent collaborations suggest that he is experimenting with new sounds and influences, bridging the worlds of pop, R&B, and even K-pop.

His ability to remain relevant in an ever-changing industry—without constantly releasing solo material—demonstrates his unique staying power. If his current streaming momentum is any indication, Bruno Mars is not just a music icon but a dominant force in the digital streaming era.