Flipkart steps into Gaming with acquisition of Mech Mocha

Flipkart has now stepped into Gaming by acquiring the intellectual property of Mech Mocha, a gaming startup. This deal will help the online retail giant develop new formats to boost user engagement on GameZone platform. And this will be backed by the Mech Mocha’s gaming experts.

Prakash Sikaria, vice-president of Flipkart, said they have recorded many first-time e-commerce users come online through video and game formats. “Our observations of Flipkart GameZone reflect the trend as we see a strong correlation between casual gamers becoming early shoppers for their digital journey,” he said. “Through this transaction, we will strengthen our capabilities in the gaming domain with access to Mech Mocha’s IP, games and talented team that will help us accelerate our efforts in this space.









The Mech Mocha team took to microblogging platform Twitter to annouce the acquisition. “Super thrilled to announce our acquisition. Look forward to continuing to build entertainment experiences for Bharat at scale,” it tweeted. The startup’s CEO Arpita Kapoor said the company is looking forward to being a part of the Flipkart ecosystem and leveraging the Cloud Platform, Super Coins, Reward Store and Ads platform to strengthen it for the users. “From having @Flipkart as our seed investor along with Blume to now joining hands to build entertainment at scale for India, its been quite a full circle,” she tweeted. “Feeling immense gratitude towards all @MechMocha team members, investors, advisors and partners.” The online retail platform had earlier participated in Mech Mocha’s $1 million seed round back in 2015. The startup runs a social gaming platform – HelloPlay.

Also Read:

Social gaming is usually backed by multiplayers, and in India, its seeing a massive growth as socially distanced consumers are looking for ways to connect with friends and family over fun casual games. Mech Mocha’s gaming platform is uniquely placed to capture this growth. The platform is available in seven Indian local languages and has over 10+ games including popular multiplayer games like ludo, carrom, cricket and snakes & ladders.