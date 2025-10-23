News
Illinois GOP Candidate Darren Bailey Suffers Tragic Family Loss in Montana Helicopter Crash
Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is mourning an unimaginable loss after confirming that his son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren were killed in a helicopter crash in Montana on Wednesday.
Darren Bailey and his wife, Cindy, released a heart-wrenching statement announcing the deaths of their son, Zachary Bailey, his wife, Kelsey, and their two young children, Vada Rose (12) and Samuel (7). Their third child, Finn, was not on board and survived.
“Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them,” read a statement from Bailey’s campaign. “The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time.”
Federal Investigation Underway
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into a helicopter crash near Ekalaka, Montana, which authorities believe may be connected to the Bailey family tragedy. The exact cause of the crash remains unclear, and officials have yet to release further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Local authorities and federal aviation experts are working to determine what led to the crash, as tributes for the Bailey family continue to flood social media.
View this post on Instagram
Darren Bailey, a well-known Republican voice in Illinois politics, is currently running to unseat Governor JB Pritzker after previously losing to him in the 2022 gubernatorial race. Before that, Bailey served as a state senator and built his reputation as a family-oriented farmer and devout Christian from rural southern Illinois.
Supporters describe the Bailey family as pillars of their community—deeply rooted in faith, family, and public service. Messages of sympathy have poured in from political figures on both sides of the aisle, including those who faced Bailey on the campaign trail.
As the investigation continues, the Bailey family’s loss serves as a somber reminder of life’s unpredictability—and the enduring strength of family and community in the face of tragedy.