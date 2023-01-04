Aisle, India’s market leader in high-intent dating apps, unveiled Jalebi, the newest addition to their suite of dating apps, this week. Exclusively built for the single, progressive and predominantly Gen Z market, Jalebi makes way for a long overdue glow-up in the Indian dating scene. Jalebi is a loud, proud and authentic voice created to inspire and help members meet the right people in a safe environment.

Aisle’s new venture captures the attention of singles who are tired of frivolous, casual dating and are looking at dating with a little more depth. Aptly named to highlight its desi and out-of-the-box features, Jalebi caters to the urban Indian youth’s need for intelligent dating and meaningful companionship in a sea of dating apps that do the opposite. With the tagline ‘Seriously good dating’, Jalebi aims to be the antidote to the shallow and often inconsequential arc of game-like casual dating.









Inspired by the neo-pop art movement, Jalebi introduces desi-modern and vibrant visuals into the app’s framework. Other than a safe and friendly community of singles, Jalebi’s features include selfie-verified profiles to create a more credible community, a mosaic profile design that makes more information about a member available at a glance, and audio prompt options that allow members to level up on their dating game to establish a higher level of trust.

Sharing his excitement on the launch of Jalebi, Able Joseph, Founder & CEO, Aisle said, “Aisle has never really ventured into the 18-24 age group – a generation that is way more open and aware of what’s happening around the world. It was time to think differently for our growing audience – and create an experience that matched this segment’s dating goals. Jalebi is a new take on relationships and dating for the younger generation. The aim is to provide members with a trustworthy space to connect and have their voice heard.”

With the launch of Jalebi, Aisle hopes to disrupt casual dating by making dating amongst the urban progressive youth more intelligent. Jalebi is now available to download on IOS and Android! About Aisle: Based out of Bangalore, Aisle is India’s market leader in high-intent dating apps built for Indians by Indians. Designed for people of Indian origin from around the world who are looking for serious relationships, Aisle has staked its claim on the middle ground between traditional matrimonial websites and casual dating apps. It’s focused on the nuances of romance and true love in the Indian context.

Through its proprietary algorithm, Aisle empowers its users to celebrate their diversity by prioritizing results based on the things that matter most to them – from mother tongue and hobbies to interests and life philosophies. This unique approach to dating has made Aisle the fastest-growing dating company in India. It is also the first company to introduce vernacular dating to India. Today, Aisle and its vernacular apps- Arike, Anbe, and Neetho have acquired over 15 million users, many of whom are NRIs from across 100 countries. As of March 2022, Aisle is part of InfoEdge, one of India’s largest tech public companies.