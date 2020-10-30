Army develops ‘own’ messaging application to prevent leak of classified information

The Army has developed its very own messaging application – Secure Application for Internet (SAI) to prevent the leaking of classified information. SAI is a WhatsApp-like messaging system. Basically, its a simple and secure messaging application which supports end-to-end secure voice, text and video calling services for Android platforms over the internet.









“SAI is similar to commercially available messaging applications like WhatsApp, Telegram, SAMVAD and GIMS and utilizes end-to-end encryption messaging protocol,” sources said. “SAI scores on security features with local in-house servers and coding which can be tweaked as per requirements.” The Army said realizing that automation is the key to empowering all stakeholders to transform and become efficient, transparent and enhance accountability. The Indian Army has also introduced a software called Infrastructure Management System (IMS) which was inaugurated by the COAS on the sidelines of the Army Commanders Conference on October 28. The app was initially developed by Colonel Sai Shankar, the commanding officer of a signals unit in Rajasthan, and upgraded to military-grade standards. The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has commended the officer for his skill and ingenuity in developing the application.

The Army’s SAI has come at a time when the LAC is tensed since the Galwan Valley standoff in June, following which the Center banned hundreds of apps including TikTok and PUBG. There have also been intelligence reports of Chinese and Pakistani online espionage agents waiting to jump out for classified information and data. As such, in 2019, the Army had directed its personnel to avoid using WhatsApp for official work. Moreover, personnel had also been directed to delete apps like Truecaller, Facebook and Instagram etc. from their mobile phones. The Army said their new in-house application, the Secure Application for Internet, has been vetted by CERT-in empanelled auditor and Army Cyber Group. Sources said the process for filing an Intellectual Property Right application, hosting the infrastructure on the National Informatics Center and adapting it for iOS platforms is currently in progress.