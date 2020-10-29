Sibros takes up AWS to accelerate adoption of advanced connectivity

Sibros has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the adoption of its advanced connectivity offerings for the global automotive industry. The platform securely manages all in-vehicle software and data between vehicles, networks and the cloud from R&D to end-of-life, to enable the connected vehicle ecosystem of the future.









The deep connectivity approach empowers vehicle makers to address hundreds of connected vehicle use cases and remedy software, electronic defects, both remotely and at scale using a single system. Xiaojian Huang, vice president of software for Sibros, said automotive customers can now rapidly deploy one of the world’s most advanced vehicle connectivity solutions that’s been optimized to run on their existing cloud infrastructure, tools and investments. “We look forward to bringing the combined automotive industry expertise of both Sibros and AWS to global automakers who are seeking to take their vehicle connectivity, software and data capabilities to the next level,” he said.

Bill Foy, director of Automotive, Amazon Web Services, said the continued growth of connected vehicles and autonomous development is accelerating demand for new mobility solutions from predictive maintenance for fleets to advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) development. “We are delighted to be working with Sibros and their automotive solutions. With over 300 million connected vehicles globally sold, hundreds of million lines of code, increasing complexity, and the growing frequency of recalls, our automotive customers are on alert to verify the quality and security of vehicle software to ensure driver safety,” Foy said.

AWS Partner Network (APN) recognizes companies who are building and deploying customer applications using AWS services. Through this collaboration, the platform can now be discovered in the AWS Partner Solutions Finder, and will participate in various joint marketing activities and events tailored for automakers. Moreover, Sibros has enabled its embedded in-vehicle software offerings with AWS leveraging AWS IoT, Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), AWS Machine Learning services, Amazon CloudFront, and other products. The solution has been designed to scale from R&D fleets of 10 vehicles to production fleets of over 10 million vehicles with ready-to-run SaaS applications, and a 1-click reference architecture.