CABT Logistics, one of India’s leading logistics companies is expanding on its infrastructural stronghold. With strategic investment in manpower to optimize operations, CABT Logistics is looking at beefing up the team to 3000+ employees.

To ensure the right talent acquisition to aid the company in its expansion phase, CABT Logistics has got on board Shailesh Sharma as Associate Director, Human Resources at CABT Logistics. Shailesh Sharma will be designing and developing policies, procedures, and systems for optimizing HR. He is responsible for the automation of HR, Audits and Compliance, Organisation restructuring, and Development and People management. With the current expansion and growth, CABT Logistics had a turnover of INR 120 crore in FY21.









=With more than two decades of experience with brands like NY CINEMAS, NIRVANA PHARMA LTD, and BLUE STAR ENERGY & PRODUCTION (NIG) COMPANY LTD. Shailesh is responsible for directing day-to-day HR strategies/operations at CABT Logistics Corporate Office in Gurugram including Zonal Offices at North (Gurugram), South (Bangalore), East (Kolkata), and West (Mumbai). Helming the HR department and People management of CABT group PAN India, he is translating the business vision into an HR initiative that improves business performance, profitability, growth, and employee engagement.

Initiating audits, assessment, and analytics for people development, Shailesh is aiding CABT Logistics with Manpower planning, budgeting, and sourcing. Working on HR business strategic plan, strategic staffing, strategic design, and control, he empowers the company by lending a unique perspective and appreciation of human capital which is an organization’s greatest asset.

“CABT Logistics is working with multiple clients both established and young. We ensure that we are facilitating operations for our clients and Shailesh will help us achieve the same. Hiring the right talent is crucial to optimizing operations and ensuring company health. We are looking forward to working with SHailesh to ensure that the right people join the team and help us meet client demands.”, shared Shailesh Kumar, Founder of CABT Logistics

“I am glad to be a part of CABT Logistics and aid in their growth. The company is growing by leaps and bounds and changing the face of logistics. At this crucial stage in its growth, I will ensure that we strengthen the team with the right talent and smoothen operations.”, shared Shailesh Sharma Associate Director, Human Resources at CABT Logistics.

CABT Logistics was founded in 2018 with the mission to create Excellence in the field of Logistics services to endow business and industry requirements with the right knowledge. To promote teamwork and create a work environment encouraging the workforce to continuously strive for quality and excellence, providing high-quality service to customers under one roof. A trusted partner in the sphere of warehousing and transport logistics, CABT’s logistics platform serves businesses across multiple industrial Sectors like restaurants, pharmacies, online grocers, offline and online retail commerce, local vendors, banks and telecom. They provide a safe, affordable, and stress-free logistic platform. With an active network of more than 20000+ trusted delivery personnel and 15000+ active pin codes which are projected to reach 20,000+ by the end of this year, CABT helps businesses in reducing redundancies, optimizing supply chains and boosting profitability in a competitive business environment. From picking, packing, to transportation, they offer tech-based solutions tailor-made to your requirements.