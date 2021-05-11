IBM Corp has achieved several advances in artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud and quantum computing to accelerate its partners and clients digital transformation journeys. A new IBM study on the adoption of AI for business revealed that the imperative to embed AI into business processes became more urgent during the pandemic.

43% of the IT professionals surveyed said their companies had accelerated their rollout of AI. And nearly half of global IT professionals surveyed said they evaluate AI providers in large part on their ability to automate processes.

IBM has launched Watson Orchestrate. This is a new interactive AI capability designed to increase the personal productivity of all business professionals helping them save up to 50% of their time to focus on more strategic work. “Requiring no IT skills to use, professionals initiate work using Watson Orchestrate in a very human way, using collaboration tools such as Slack and email in natural language. It also connects to popular business applications such as Salesforce, SAP and Workday,” IBM said.

The firm has also launched Maximo Mobile, a mobile platform designed to help field technicians gather insights from real-time data even in remote locations to solve complex issues. IBM Research is releasing Project CodeNet, a large-scale, opensource dataset comprising of 14 million code samples, 500 million lines of code and 55 programming languages, to enable AI’s understanding and translation of code. IBM believes Project CodeNet will serve as a valuable benchmark dataset for source-to-source translation and transitioning legacy codebases to modern code languages, helping businesses speed up their application of AI.

IBM has collaborated with EY to establish a Centre of Excellence that offers new open hybrid cloud solutions built with Red Hat OpenShift for the IBM Cloud for financial services. The solutions will be centered on regulatory compliance, digital trust and security, leveraging IBM technology and EY experience working with financial institutions to drive digital transformation and accelerate cloud adoption.

And as part of its ambitious $1 billion investment to support the partner ecosystem, IBM said it will offer new competencies, skills, training and benefits to ensure its partners succeed in an increasingly competitive market.