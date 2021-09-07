Amazon inks pact with Gujarat govt to boost exports from the state

Amazon India has entered into an agreement with the industries and mines department of government of Gujarat to provide training to the small businesses and entrepreneurs to boost e-commerce exports from the state.









According to the MoU signed between the two parties, the ecommerce giant will train and onboard MSMEs from the state on Amazon Global Selling, enabling them to sell their unique Made in India products to millions of Amazon customers across more than 200 countries and territories. NOtably, Amazon Global Selling helps companies launch their brands globally using the e-commerce major’s platform.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday in presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani by Abhijit Kamra, Director, Global Trade, Amazon India and Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary – Industries and Mines Department, Gujarat government.

Amazon will conduct training, webinars and onboarding workshops for exporters from key MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) clusters like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch and Rajkot and others, the statement said.

The workshops will focus on sharing expertise and providing training to MSMEs about B2C e-commerce exports and selling to over 300 million people worldwide through Amazon”s 17 foreign marketplaces, it added.

These courses are designed to provide MSMEs with the knowledge and tools they need to launch their brands and expand their businesses internationally using the Amazon Global Selling programme.

Also Read: JioPhone Next to launch on September 10: All you need to Know

“Gujarat has vibrant gems and jewellery, apparel and textiles and handicraft sector which is held together by lakhs of MSMEs. One of our key priorities has been to boost exports from Gujarat and through this partnership with Amazon, we aim to empower lakhs of MSMEs in Gujarat to embrace e-commerce exports,” Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was quoted as saying.

It will help them leverage Amazon”s global presence to showcase their products to customers across the world, he added.

“MSMEs taking their local products to global customers will play a critical role in supporting the local economy and display the strength of the state”s manufacturing and innovation prowess. Our government remains committed to make Gujarat an attractive business and investment destination,” Rupani said.

(PTI inputs)