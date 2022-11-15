Mint Valley, a holistic web3 Digital assets platform, was launched in UAE on the sidelines of the Dubai Design Week 2022 held from November 8 to November 12. Mint Valley is powered by MOI (My Own Internet), the world’s first context-aware p2p network enabling sustainability, scalability, and personalization in the Metaverse. In collaboration with their Middle East partner MetaDecrypt, Mint Valley also presented the participants at the Design Week with Proof of Attendance tokens and personalized NFT certificates.

Mint Valley is a personalized ecosystem for artists, creators, technologists to create, list, sell, and share digital assets. A holistic NFT and Metaverse platform, Mint Valley allows users to create, customize, and sell Digital with no transaction fees, easy wallet access, and a simple and fast user experience. The platform supports buying and selling of Digital Assets completely in fiat currencies in a regulatory friendly manner.









NFTs have become significantly popular among art lovers and investors in recent years. As per the Dapp Radar report, NFT sales volumes totaled roughly $24.9 billion in 2021 which was a tremendous rise from roughly $94.9 million in 2020. With the considerable increase in usage, Mint Valley provides a platform for smooth execution of minting and trading digital assets while keeping the user experience simple and easy to navigate.

Mint Valley is built on top of MOI (My Own Internet), a decentralized global web3 network that supports humanized interactions on the internet enabling true P2P value transfers and personalized digital interactions. It is a user-centric personalization protocol for the emerging digitally interacting world . With MOI, billions of transactions can be sustainably and securely executed across millions of nodes.

“We are delighted to have Mint Valley, a one stop destination for listing, selling, and sharing of digital assets, as part of the MOI eco-system. Through this product, users will get personalized experience at lightning fast speed with absolutely zero transaction cost in all of their interactions on the platform. The process for minting NFTs varies a lot depending on the platform. All one needs is a distinctive digital asset, a non-custodial hot wallet, and a renowned and trusted NFT marketplace and Mint Valley is the primary solution to that.” – Anantha Krishnan, CEO, Sarva Labs.

MOI, the primary offering of Sarva Labs, is a decentralized global web3 network that supports humanized interactions on the internet enabling true P2P value transfers and personalized digital interactions. MOI is built using Interaction State Machine (ISM), a revolutionary new computational model created by Sarva Labs for the web3 world. Using the ISM technology, MOI delivers a simple, secure, and sustainable web3 experience for users by enabling a single web3 network capable of hosting millions of nodes to support billions of transactions with complete user privacy, ownership and control. With a practical and equitable governance model, the value generation in MOI is democratic, while offering flexibility to support the regulatory norms of respective environments.