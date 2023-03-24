Connect with us

The Unique Identification Authority of India and state-owned Society for Electronic Transactions and Security on Thursday signed a pact to conduct joint research for the development of tools and products in deep tech domains, an official statement said.



As part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU), both organisations will carry out joint research in deep tech and emerging tech areas like cyber security, IoT security, mobile device security, financial network slice security and hardware security, etc. Scientists and officers of both organisations will work on Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Technology for Cyber Security, Quantum Security and Cryptography focused innovations, such as Quantum Random Number Generator, Crypto API Libraries, Quantum-Safe Cryptography, etc,” the statement said.

The move is part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative and aims to improve self-reliance on information and cyber security and to reduce dependence on tools developed outside the country. Officers of SETS and UIDAI will be engaged to propose and execute joint research projects and develop tools and products for use not only in the UIDAI ecosystem but also in other critical IT infrastructures, the statement said.

UIDAI has issued over 1.36 billion Aadhaar numbers to residents that can provide access to eligible candidates to over 1,700 welfare schemes of the central and state governments. Technology has been pivotal to the development and operation of the Aadhaar system.


