XacBank Mongolia selects Infosys Finacle to power its digital transformation

Infosys said on Tuesday XacBank, a leading universal bank in Mongolia, has selected Finacles core banking, treasury, and corporate banking solution suites to power its digital transformation. The suites would enable the bank to drive all-round business transformation to improve customer engagement, operational excellence, and the flexibility to launch tailored offerings on demand, for continuous innovation and growth, the IT major said in a statement.









Finacle is the digital banking solution suite from EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned product subsidiary of Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys. XacBank provides integrated banking and financial solutions to consumer and MSMEs throughout its 80, nation-wide branches. As of today, XacBank serves approximately 800,000 customers, it was stated.