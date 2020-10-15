Xiaomi launches Mi10 series with superb camera

Xiaomi has launched its much awaited Mi 10 series – the Mi 10T and Mi 10TPro, which is available in two variants. The Mi 10 comes in 6/128GB priced at Rs 35,999 and the 8/128GB is priced at Rs 37,999; while the Mi 10TPro is only available in a single 8/128GB for Rs 39,999.

It will compete with the likes of OnePlus 8T, and Samsung Galaxy S20FE among others. Xiaomi’s newly launched smartphones come with 5G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108-megapixel triple cameras and 144Hz displays as well. The Mi 10T smartphone is available in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colour options. It offers a 6.67 inch TrueColor DotDisplay with FHD+ display and 144Hz refresh rate. The device houses a triple-camera setup on the back where the primary sensor is a 64MP lens. This is accompanied with a 5MP macro sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera. Plus, there is a 20MP Samsung S5K3T2 sensor. It runs on MIUI 12 operating system. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charge support.









Connectivity options on the Mi 10T series include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, bluetooth 5.1, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The Mi 10 feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The difference between the Mi 10T and the 10TPro is that the former has a 64MP Sony IMX682 main camera while the latter has a 108MP Samsung HMX camera. The Mi 10T and the Mi 10TPro will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores as well as other retail outlets. Both smartphones will be up for pre-order starting October 15, 11.59PM.

Besides the smartphone, the Chinese company has also launched a pair of affordable wireless earbuds. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C are priced at Rs 2,499. It has 20 hours of combined battery life, dual microphone background noise suppression for calls, and one-step pairing for MIUI 12 phones.