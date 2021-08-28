Jharkhand CM urges Tata Motors to explore possibility of setting up EV manufacturing unit in state

Eyeing to attract big-ticket investments and make Jharkhand a leading hub for manufacturing of electric vehicles, among others, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday offered sops and facilities to mega industrial players including Tatas, Vedanta, SAIL, NTPC and Maruti Suzuki.









The Jharkhand government aims to facilitate investment to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore in the state and generate 5 lakh jobs through two days investors meeting beginning Friday here during which Soren launched the state’s Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (JIIPP).

“During one on on meeting with Tata Group officials, the Chief Minister asked them why can’t they open an electric vehicles manufacturing plant in the state,” an official privy to the meeting told PTI.

Tata Motors, one of the leading automobile manufacturers, has one of its manufacturing plants already located in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

A Tata Group senior official told PTI that the discussions centred around the proposed EV policy of the state and expansion of group activities in the state and the group would soon come out with suggestions in this regard.

Tata Motors Global Head, Corporate Affairs, Sushant Naik, along with other senior officials from the Tata Group are said to be attending the meeting with Soren and other senior officials from the state including the Chief Secretary, Sukhdev Singh.

Welcoming the players, Soren said: “We have a big workforce waiting for the opportunity. We have abundant amenities in our state. In Jharkhand, a substantial part of the population is from SC/ST communities. If SC/ST people are employed, we will add more incentives to the policy. …with your support, our state can touch heights. The proposed electric vehicle policy has been presented in front of you. If we look towards the future then I believe electric vehicles are the future vehicles where we can do as much as we want.”

The Jharkhand delegation, headed by the Chief Minister, also held talks with major players like Honda Cars, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motors besides tops executives of Dalmia Bharat Cement Ltd, NTPC, SAIL, GAIL, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Tata Power and Tata Sons, among others.

Separate meetings are scheduled with a large number of investors including top executives of Adani Power and Toyota etc.

They were briefed about the key features of Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (Adityapur), Jharkhand Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 and Jharkhand Ethanol Policy 2021.

Secretary Industries, Jharkhand, Puja Singhal, said: “We are going to provide 100 per cent exemption in stamp duty and registration fee to the companies. Also, companies that promise to invest in the electric vehicle sector within the first 2 years since the launch of EV policy will be provided land at a 50 per cent subsidy by harkhand Industrial Area Development Authority, JIADA. 100 per cent incentive for MSMEs on GST for 7 Years, whereas 9 and 13 Years for large and mega-scale industries. Additionally, we are proposing 100 per cent exemption from vehicle registration fees and 100 per cent exemption from road tax.”

Also Read: Power Minister urges union ministers, CMs to convert official fleet to EVs

The Dalmia Cement group committed to investing Rs 500 crore in the state along with others in multiple sectors such as automobiles.

With the launch of JIIPP 2021, the state government will promote business opportunities in the fields of textile and apparel, automobile, electric vehicles, food processing, pharma, electronic system design and manufacturing, tourism, health, IT & ITeS, renewable energy, breweries and distilleries, startup and incubation centres, education and MSME sectors, he said.

The state government aims at promoting Jharkhand as an industrial hub for electric vehicles, electronic manufacturing, ethanol and other high priority sectors.