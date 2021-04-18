Amazon committed to creating conducive ecosystem for Indian businesses

Amazon, on Friday, reiterated its commitment to working with government agencies and partners to create a conducive ecosystem to lower entry barriers for Indian businesses to start and expand their exports business.









Eric Broussard, Amazon Vice President (International Marketplaces and Retail), at the Amazon Smbhav Summit said more than 70,000 businesses in India are part of the company’s global selling programme that enables merchants to reach customers across the world. “Thousands of our sellers from India played a key role in serving customers globally during this period of pandemic. In this changed world, the pace of technology adoption has accelerated. There has been a structural shift in online shopping behaviour.”

Broussard said more customers are now coming online for their shopping needs, a trend that is being seen in the United States, Europe, India and other parts of the world. “As we emerge from this unprecedented pandemic, the cross-border e-commerce industry will usher in a new era of growth opportunities through digitization and tech innovation. Businesses shall take this opportunity to reflect and reshape strategies for long-term growth,” he explained.

The executive highlighted that Amazon Global Selling will continue to make exports easier, simpler and more accessible to businesses of all sizes, and cited an example of global sale events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, wherein Indian businesses on Amazon Global Selling has seen a 50% growth in businesses year-on-year.

“The host of initiatives from the government to strengthen manufacturing, nurture entrepreneurship and promote digital enablement are playing a key role in supporting the development of global businesses,” Broussard said. “This puts India in a great position to expand further and build global Indian brands.” He pointed out that the company’s teams in India are working with industry players, state and central governments and other partners to create a conducive ecosystem to lower the entry barrier for Indian businesses to start or expand their exports business.

Amazon Global Selling, Indian exporters can lost their products on 17 international marketplaces/websites of Amazon, get access to 150 million paid Prime members and over 300 million customers in 200 countries and territories across the world. In January last year, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos had announced an investment of $1 billion at the maiden edition of Amazon Smbhav event to digitally enable 10 million Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs), enable e-commerce exports worth $10 billion and create one million additional jobs in India by 2025.

And earlier this month, the US-based company said more than 2.5 lakh new sellers have joined Amazon since the announcement, and that it has enabled more than $3 billion in exports through its Global Selling programme. Moreover, Broussard outlined a new initiative ‘Spotlight Northeast’ by Amazon India that is focusing on enabling e-commerce exports from the North East region of India. Under this, Amazon will forge partnerships with local trade organizations and work with SMBs to boost exports of key categories like tea, spices and honey.