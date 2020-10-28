Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Amazon sees India as an important growth driver

Amazon00_mybigplunge
Amazon won an injunction, on Sunday, from an arbitrator in Singapore to temporarily halt a deal between two major Indian retailers.

Business

Amazon sees India as an important growth driver

Published on

India may become an important growth driver for Amazon, believes Founder and Managing Partner at Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster. He pointed out that the e-commerce giant, which has invested billions into India, saw a part of their opportunity, a really important growth driver, some of that window starting to close as a result of the Reliance-Future deal.




“When you think about Amazon and their growth profile, they just had wicked growth in the last six months, Munster told CNBC. “But you think about a normalized growth, you think about the impact of India, this could be 15 to 20 per cent of its growth over the next five years, India could be.” In January, it had announced investments of $6 billion in India, including a $1 billion pledge in January to help small businesses in the country. Moreover, the tech giant hopes to export $10 billion worth of India-made goods across the world by 2025.

Amazon won an injunction, on Sunday, from an arbitrator in Singapore to temporarily halt a deal between two major Indian retailers – Future Retail and Reliance Industries. However, the injunction as not automatically enforceable in India as it has to be ratified by the Indian court. In an official statement, Reliance said it intends to enforce its rights and complete the transaction in terms fo the agreement with the Future Group without any delay. According to Reuters, Future Retail had announced in August that it will be selling its business in retail, wholesale and logistics to Reliance for $3.38 billion, inclusive of debt. The e-commerce giant filed a lawsuit against Future Retail and alleged that it had breached contractual provisions it agreed to in a separate deal.

Munster said Reliance has the potential to win the dispute with the American company as it has more political strength in India. He added that the final outcome is unlikely to have any impact on Amazon’s share price because investors do not give sufficient credit to the opportunity in India.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Old buses being transformed into mobile toilets in Telangana
By October 28, 2020
Global FDI flows_mybigplunge

Global FDI flows fell 49% in first half of 2020 due to COVID-19: UNCTAD
By October 28, 2020
Amazon00_mybigplunge

Amazon sees India as an important growth driver
By October 28, 2020
'Travel restrictions reason for JPC no-show, hence written submissions made ', says Amazon, rubbishes media reports

News

‘Travel restrictions reason for JPC no-show’, says Amazon, rubbishes media reports

COVID19

COVID-19 makes some really sick, and some recover unscathed

Internet of Things

India-Japan sign cyber security agreement, to cooperate in 5G and IoT
To Top
Loading...