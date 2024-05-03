ANSR, a global leader in enabling companies to build, manage, and scale global teams, has appointed Kirk Ball as its new Group Chief Information Officer (CIO). Kirk brings over three decades of experience in technology leadership and innovation to his new role.









Prior to joining ANSR, Kirk served as the CIO at Giant Eagle and held technology leadership positions at companies such as Kroger and Christ Hospital Health Network. Throughout his career, Kirk has demonstrated a strong track record of delivering innovative and sustainable outcomes in volatile economic market cycles and digital transformations.

Lalit Ahuja, Founder & CEO of ANSR, emphasized the evolving role of the CIO in today’s digital era, stating, “The modern CIO is now a strategic architect of digital value, driving innovation and shaping the future of business. We are delighted to welcome Kirk to our leadership team. With his wealth of experience in crafting and executing GCC-enabled global technology teams, Kirk will play a key role in supporting our clients in developing efficient strategies for leveraging GCCs as drivers for enhanced value, change, and transformation throughout their organizations.”

In his role, Kirk will serve as a trusted advisor and partner to ANSR’s customers, guiding them in determining functions best suited for the GCC (Global Capability Center) model and providing insights on their transformation blueprint. He will also offer counsel to CIOs and CXOs on establishing new competency pods within their GCCs, offering insights into best practices and key performance indicators (KPIs) to monitor.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team at ANSR and embark on this exciting journey,” said Kirk. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to ANSR’s growth and success and to drive a positive change for the broader industry. I’m excited to join ANSR at a hypergrowth stage where we are setting up a new GCC almost every 2-3 weeks, which presents a tremendous opportunity for innovation and expansion.”

Kirk’s appointment underscores ANSR’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for companies to establish and manage their GCCs effectively. With his extensive experience and strategic vision, Kirk is poised to drive ANSR’s evolution into a GCC SuperApp, providing modular and adaptable solutions for companies worldwide.