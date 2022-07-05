Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

ASK Investment closes Rs 1,200 crore fund

ASK Investment closes Rs 1,200 crore fund

Business

ASK Investment closes Rs 1,200 crore fund

Press Trust of India
Published on

Asset and wealth management company ASK Investment Managers on Tuesday closed a new fund with a corpus of Rs 1,200 crore.



The company said the commitment for the golden decade fund comes from 1,000 investors and 87 per cent of these investors are individual resident Indians, who mostly come from Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. The long-only and close-ended category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) focuses on spaces where stronger growth may sustain for longer such as new private sector banks and speciality chemicals, the company said in a release.

Also read: Edelweiss Broking to raise up to Rs 300 cr via NCD

To attract investments from HNIs (High Net Worth Individuals) and UHNIs (Ultra High Net Worth Individuals) for long term and consistent wealth creation, the company has limited the term of the scheme to four years without any restrictions of a lock-in period, it said.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FICCI seeks zero-rating GST on healthcare services

FICCI seeks zero-rating GST on healthcare services
By July 6, 2022
Logistics, courier firm Shree Maruti to set up fulfillment centres in 10 cities this year

Logistics, courier firm Shree Maruti to set up fulfillment centres in 10 cities this year
By July 5, 2022
ASK Investment closes Rs 1,200 crore fund

ASK Investment closes Rs 1,200 crore fund
By July 5, 2022
Zeeve raises USD 2.65 mn in seed funding led by Leo Capital

Startups

Zeeve raises USD 2.65 mn in seed funding led by Leo Capital
Google announces startup accelerator program for women founders

Startups

Google announces startup accelerator program for women founders
Maruti invests Rs 2 cr in AI startup Sociograph Solutions

Startups

Maruti invests Rs 2 cr in AI startup Sociograph Solutions
To Top
Loading...