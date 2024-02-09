In a groundbreaking move set to redefine the Indian electric vehicle (EV) landscape, Lectrix EV, a prominent player in the EV segment, has unveiled the LXS 2.0. Pioneering as India’s sole 2W EV equipped with a robust 2.3KW battery, this innovative offering boasts an impressive range of 98 kilometers. What’s more, Lectrix EV has priced the LXS 2.0 at an astonishingly affordable rate of just Rs. 79,999, positioning it as the most cost-effective option in its category.









The launch of the LXS 2.0 underscores Lectrix EV’s unwavering commitment to addressing key consumer concerns while driving the adoption of EVs in India. With a track record of delivering over 1.25 lakh kilometers of tested quality, the LXS 2.0 promises unparalleled reliability and performance, making it an irresistible choice for both new and seasoned EV enthusiasts.

In a market where affordability and range often pose significant barriers to entry, the LXS 2.0 stands out as a game-changer, effectively tackling these challenges head-on. By offering the right balance of range, quality, and value for money, Lectrix EV has positioned the LXS 2.0 as the ultimate solution for consumers seeking to transition to EVs seamlessly.

Commenting on the launch, K Vijaya Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of SAR Electric Mobility, the parent company of Lectrix EV, emphasized the company’s strategic approach to cater to the needs of value-conscious Indian consumers. He stated, “We understand the outlook of the value-conscious consumer in India. To further our contribution to the same and ensure a wider acceptance for EV2W, we have launched this new product.”

Kumar continued, “It is the perfect balance of ‘value’ and ‘affordability’ without compromising on innovation and quality. It is the only available 2WEV in India with 98km range @ 2.3 KW battery for Rs 79,999/-.” This commitment to offering a compelling value proposition underscores Lectrix EV’s dedication to democratizing EV adoption in the country.

With a strong presence in the EV market, Lectrix EV has already garnered significant traction, with over 10,000 units in active use by consumers nationwide. The pre-booking for the LXS 2.0 is now open, with deliveries slated to commence from March 2024 onwards. This eagerly awaited launch is poised to accelerate the transition towards sustainable mobility while empowering consumers with an affordable and high-quality EV solution.

The LXS 2.0 not only represents a significant milestone for Lectrix EV but also signals a broader shift towards accessible and sustainable transportation options in India. As the demand for EVs continues to surge, Lectrix EV’s pioneering efforts are poised to shape the future of mobility, driving innovation and affordability in the EV segment.

In summary, the launch of the LXS 2.0 marks a watershed moment in India’s EV journey, underscoring Lectrix EV’s commitment to driving positive change and empowering consumers with innovative, sustainable mobility solutions. With its unparalleled range, quality, and affordability, the LXS 2.0 is set to revolutionize the Indian EV market and pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future.