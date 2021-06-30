Logistics firm COGOS to induct 2,500 electric vehicles to its fleet

Logistics services startup COGOS Technologies on Wednesday said it will augment its fleet with 2,500 electric vehicles across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Gujarat, and later in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in a phased manner over the next two years. Currently, the company operates with three-wheeler commercial vehicles that have a payload capacity of 500 kg. It is working with original equipment manufactures (OEMs) for four-wheeler EVs with a capacity of 1 tonne, which will be be used for the e-commerce, grocery, distribution and mobility sector.









The Bengaluru-based company has partnered with OEMs such as Altigreen, Mahindra & Mahindra and Piaggio to enable its sustainable growth, the company said in a release. It has already entered into agreements for deployment of over 500 vehicles for leading e-commerce players and another over 300 with food, FMCG and mobility enterprises, the company said. It is important for us, as a logistics company, to focus not just on efficiency and cost, but also on sustainability. With this fleet augmentation of 2500 EVs, we are on track to achieve as much as 30 per cent of our revenues from green technologies by 2023,” Prasad Sreeram, Co-founder and CEO , COGOS said.

We want to give customers a significant edge in efficient and responsible distribution and last-mile delivery solutions. EV is the future of mobility and city logistics have higher operating costs and lower travelling distances, hence they are best suited for EV adoption for the logistics sector, he added. COGOS is committed to strengthening the ecosystem by promoting EV ownership and creating a pool of fleet-owning entrepreneurs focused on sustainable growth, it said.