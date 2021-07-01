PAPL ventures into EV space with launch of EVTRIC Motors

An India-based automation company – PAPL has launched EVTRIC Motors, a new venture in electric vehicle space. It is one of the initial manufacturers of line automation equipment, conveyors, robots, mechanical/control design and simulation.









The 100% Indian electric automotive manufacturing venture has been launched with a focus on “Make in India”. EVTRIC Motors announced investing around Rs 100 crore in a phased manner. The company shall work towards providing users with the finest array of EV offerings including electric scooters, bicycles, electric bikes and electric 3-wheelers.

Manoj Patil, MD & Founder, EVTRIC, affirmed that the government has been relentlessly working towards promoting EV in India in terms of adoption and localization both. “However, there is a dire need for experience and infrastructure to accelerate the adoption. PAPL with its decade of experience in automation and manufacturing in the automobile sector can contribute to a great extent. At EVTRIC we aim to provide finer products at competitive prices to Indian customers and also promote localization for contributing to the e-mobility vision.”

Understanding the current scenario where there have been multiple entrants in the space, the level of localization is still low. In order to be able to drive the e-mobility mission, Indian manufacturers have to enter the space.

As such, the brand has set up its manufacturing facility in Chakan-Pune and has implemented high-end automation processes to maintain quality and time efficiency. The manufacturing plant offers a capacity of 1.5 lac units per year. EVTRIC has already started onboarding dealers and is determined to have its presence in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal by the end of fiscal 2021-22 as a part of its initial expansion plan.

To gauge the requirements of Indian customers better and design inline with the same, the brand has set up an in-house R&D team. Founded in 2020, EVTRIC is one of the startup EV automotive brands. EVTRIC Motors is led and managed by experienced industrialists having more than 20 years of involvement in the automobile sector. The company is under process for FAME 2 approval. It is a 100% Indian electric automobile manufacturing company with a focus on Make in India.