Flipkart partners with Adani Logistics to strengthen supply chain infra

Flipkart has entered into a strategic and commercial partnership, with Adani Logistics Limited to strengthen its supply chain infrastructure. This will also enhance the e-commerce company’s ability to serve its rapidly growing base of customers. Moreover, Flipkart will be setting up its third data centre at Adaniconnex Private Limited, Chennai-based facility.









Adani Logistics Limited, as part of the collaboration, will construct 534,000 sq feet fulfilment centre it its upcoming logistics hub in Mumbai that will be leased to Flipkart to address the growing demand for e-commerce in Western India and support market access of several thousands of sellers and MSMEs in the region. This will become operational in the third quarter of 2022. It will have a capacity to house 10 million units of sellers’ inventory at any point.

Besides strengthening the supply chain infrastructure to support MSMEs and sellers, the facility will enhance local employment and create 2,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs.

Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said he is delighted to see two of India’s fastest-growing businesses come together to help build some of the most critical as well as state-of-the-art infrastructure that India needs. “This is what Atmanirbhar should be all about. This broad-ranging partnership across our logistics and data centre businesses is a unique business model, and we see this as a great opportunity to serve Flipkart’s physical as well as digital infrastructure needs. Flipkart has been instrumental in defining e-commerce adoption in India, both through the value it creates and its constant technological innovation to serve its consumers. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership as we focus on learning from each other as well as leveraging our mutual strengths to prioritise consumers and development of India’s MSME ecosystem,” he said.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer Flipkart Group, said the Adani Group is unmatched in the way it gone about building infrastructure across India. “What it brought to us was a unique combination of logistics, real estate, green energy and data centre infrastructure capabilities. We are delighted to initiate our association with the Adani Group to strengthen our supply chain and technology infrastructure.”

Krishnamurthy said Flipkart is focused on ensuring that its customers get access to a wide range of products made available by sellers across the country as the company continuously innovates to drive greater affordability. “Our logistics network and technology stack are instrumental in making this a reality. These investments will help us strengthen our presence and capabilities in India to support MSMEs and sellers while also accelerating job creation and growth.”