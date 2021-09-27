A day after an RSS-linked magazine termed Amazon as “East India Company 2.0” and called it a “threat to indigenous entrepreneurship”, the e-commerce giant has issued a statement underscoring its role in reviving SME segment during pandemic. Listing out what it did to promote entrepreneurship in India, Amazon noted that over three lakh new sellers in India have benefited through the platform amid the COVID-19 crisis including sellers, artisans and weavers, and delivery and logistics partners.









“During the pandemic three lakh new sellers joined us… of which 75,000 were local neighbourhood shops (dukaans) from 450+ cities (selling) furniture, stationery, consumer electronics, beauty products, mobile phones, garments, medical products,” NDTV quoted the company’s statement as saying.

Amazon also mentioned that it has aided Indian exporters and increased the presence of ‘Made in India’ products in the global market.

“Amazon’s exports program is witnessing rapid momentum… today there are 70,000+ exporters from metros as well as Tier II, III and IV cities, selling crores of ‘made in India’ products to customers in 200 countries across the world – truly taking (it) global,” the statement said.

In its latest edition, which will hit the stands on October 3, Panchjanya has carried a cover story that is highly critical of Amazon.

“Whatever the East India Company did in the 18th century to capture India, the same is visible in the activities of Amazon,” the article titled “East India Company 2.0” reads.

Claiming that Amazon wants to establish its monopoly in the Indian market, it says, “For doing so, it has started taking initiatives for seizing the economic, political and personal freedom of the Indian citizens.”

Hitting out at Amazon’s video platform, Prime Video, the article says it has been releasing movies and television series that are against the Indian culture.