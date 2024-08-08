All not well at Amazon India? Manish Tiwary empties cart and resigns

Manish Tiwary, the country manager for Amazon India, has announced his resignation from the e-commerce giant, marking the end of his eight-year tenure. Tiwary, who played a pivotal role in Amazon’s growth in India, will remain with the company until October 2024 to ensure a smooth transition. Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President for Emerging Markets at Amazon, will closely collaborate with the India business team during this period and oversee operations post-Tiwary’s departure.









Manish Tiwary joined Amazon India in 2016 after a successful career at Unilever, where he served as the Managing Director for the Gulf region. At Amazon, he initially held the position of Vice President before being promoted to Country Manager in 2020. During his tenure, Tiwary was instrumental in leading the consumer and seller services verticals, significantly contributing to Amazon’s competitive edge in the Indian e-commerce market.

Under Manish Tiwary’s leadership, Amazon India made significant strides, especially in digitizing small businesses across the country. In 2022 alone, the company digitized over two million small businesses, with a target to reach ten million by 2025. His strategic vision helped Amazon secure a strong foothold in a market where it faces fierce competition from rivals like Walmart-owned Flipkart and the rapidly growing Meesho, which focuses on tier 2 and 3 cities.

Amazon India is currently operating in a market valued at $70 billion, which is expected to grow to $325 billion by 2030, driven by the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones. Recognizing India’s importance, Amazon’s U.S. parent company has made substantial investments in the region, including a $100 million infusion into Amazon Seller Services earlier this year.

The company released a statement underscoring the importance of the Indian market: “India is an important priority for Amazon. We are excited by the momentum and business results we have already achieved, and we are even more optimistic about the significant opportunities ahead to innovate on behalf of our customers and digitally transform lives and livelihoods.”

Manish Tiwary’s departure comes at a time when the Indian e-commerce landscape is undergoing significant changes. Recently, the Indian government scrapped the controversial 2% equalization levy on digital services provided by offshore technology firms, effective August 1, 2024. This move is seen as a relief for global e-commerce companies like Amazon, which had faced tax disputes due to the levy.

As Amazon navigates these changes, Amit Agarwal’s leadership will be crucial in maintaining the company’s trajectory in one of its most important global markets. Manish Tiwary’s exit marks a significant shift in Amazon India’s leadership.