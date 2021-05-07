Amazon postpones Prime Day sale in India due to surging COVID-19 cases

Amazon has postponed its annual and most awaited Prime Day sale in India because of surging COVID-19 cases. The e-commerce giant has also postponed the event in Canada owing to the virus. Prime Day was launched in 2015. The discount celebration is partially designed to secure new Prime members, promote Amazon’s own products and services, and provide a sales boost in the middle of the year. Amazon told CNBC that its pausing the two-day discount.









The postponement reflects how the e-commerce giant is rapidly responding to business risks from the coronavirus, which has caused a surge in demand for household staples and led to several demonstrations by some Amazon warehouse workers fearful of contagion. In regards to Canada, the rate of new COVID-19 infections in April overtook that of the US for the first time since the pandemic began. Canada has faced lagging vaccination rates compared to the US.

David Zapolsky, Amazon General Counsel, wrote in notes from a daily meeting of the company’s executives that they probably have to promote sooner, which will be difficult if the company is capacity constrained. It said this would result in a $300 million impact “worst case”, with a $100 million hit being more likely. Amazon Prime Day sales will go ahead in other countries like the United States, Germany, UK, Spain, France and China. The company also announced in its first-quarter earnings results that this year’s Prime Day will take place in June.

In 2020, Amazon was forced to delay the Prime Day until mid-October due to the pandemic. The company also recorded a massive spike in online orders as many physical stores were closed and customers opted to stay indoors.

Meanwhile, in India, Amazon employees have stepped up to help colleagues in need. What started off as heartfelt individual offers of assistance has evolved into a full-fledged cause. They are known as the “Amazon COVID Warrior”. The team, as per Business Standard, works round the clock and directly with HR and Benefits team, ready to go about and beyond their call of duty to support colleagues, their families and friends.

From helping to find hospital beds, plasma donors, ambulances and isolation centres, to addressing queries on claims, insurance, leave and salary advances, these warriors are doing everything it takes to help fellow Amazonians and their loved ones.

Amit Agarwal, global senior vice president and country head, Amazon India, tweeted – “A big shout-out to all Amazonians acting as COVID warriors, truly inspired by so many stories of compassion and grit as they help their colleagues and their families in every possible way, even saving lives.”

The group has expanded overnight into 18 cities and comprises of 600 volunteers. They work together to ensure a coordinated response for those in need across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. Each city’s warrior band has a leader, clear operating model and rosters with a division of responsibilities and duty shift.