LoveLocal, a hyperlocal e-commerce platform empowering local retailers, plans to create 300 job opportunities by the end of FY2022-23 across all departments. It will focus on product, engineering and tech roles. The emerging e-commerce platform is currently present in 35+ pan India and rapidly growing.









The new hires will take the company’s total headcount from 107 to 410. the company has recently received $18 million funding in a pre-series B round, the largest round ever raised by a solo woman tech founder in India. It was led by Vulcan Capital and successful global entrepreneurs including Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Founder and CEO of Klarna and Nami Zarringham, Co-Founder of Truecaller.

Akanksha Hazari, Founder and CEO of LoveLocal, said LoveLocal is building India’s largest e-commerce platform, empowering and powered by local retailers. “Four our team, we seek builders who take pride in delivering excellence, are incredible problem solvers and are deeply motivated by the opportunity to make a huge social impact, at a massive scale,” she said. “LoveLocal is laser-focused on building a dream team of simply the best people and abolishing traditional bias. Diversity and inclusion are in our company’s DNA. I firmly believe this strengthens LoveLocal as a company and will also create growth opportunities in the Indian market that haven’t existed before.”

The company is looking to fill key roles including Head of Engineering, Director of Product, Sr. Product Managers and up to 150 of its open positions exist in product, tech and data science. The other 150 are across departments, including business intelligence, brand partnerships, fraud prevention, performance and brand marketing manager, finance and more.

The team already consists of ex-founders, domain experts, startup veterans and budding talent from India’s elite schools. The company has instituted a hybrid work policy that has helped its employees stay focused while mitigating the extraordinary circumstances we continue to go through.

LoveLocal also takes learning and growth for employees seriously and facilitates training programs, scholarships, networking & mentorship programs. LoveLocal is betting big on the next 300 hires driving thought leadership, innovative ideas & holistic business decisions in a sector that generates nearly 40% of jobs in the country.

Launched in January 2020, LoveLocal is revolutionising how India shops by empowering local retailers and digitising the $1.1 trillion unorganised retail market. LoveLocal has grown 40x since inception and currently serves over 35+ cities and 1300+ pin codes, across India. In just 18 months, LoveLocal has signed up more than 100,000 retailers and fulfilled more than 1.5 million orders. It continues to grow rapidly at 35%+ month on month. LoveLocal has India’s largest online catalogue of daily essential items with 55,000 products sold across 145 categories.