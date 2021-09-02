Skill-Lync to set-up 14 Skill Centers to make students become Job ready

To address the existing upskilling gap in the industry, Skill-Lync, India’s leading engineering education startup today, announced that it will open 14 skill centers by the end of fiscal 2021. In the first phase, centers will open at Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Post that, in the next step, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and a few other cities in the south of India will benefit from such centers. The centers aim to provide 1400+ students with practical experiences in the course offered in a real-world simulation.









Students can enroll in Data Analytics & Data Science and Embedded Systems for EV Applications. Other programs include Design for Crashworthiness and Analysis, Hybrid Electric Vehicle Design & Design Automation, Full Stack Web Development, and Construction Project Management. Classes will be imparted in full-time classroom training mode during weekdays. The duration for all of these courses will be six months, with intake of 100 students per batch. The price ranges from Rs1.5 Lakh to 2 Lakh with a limited period discount for the first batch.

Today students, especially from engineering backgrounds, need to be more skilled than ever. Many young engineers have a strong theoretical base, but yet, when it comes to real world problem solving, they struggle to cope up with it. One of the basic problems that still persists is that students are taught with outdated teaching methods and have no practical industry exposure to equip themselves with the required skills. As a result, students face difficulty in getting a good job.

SuryaNarayanan PaneerSelvam, Co-Founder of Skill-Lync said, “There is a big skill gap that exists between students’ perception of the skills and traits critical for employment and the actual industry requirement. To plug in the gaps, our skill centers are a vital step towards addressing the issue. Our courses are designed in such a way that they will help build a pool of skilled talent base.”

The courses are designed as per the industry requirements, and technical specialists with 8-12 years of industry experience will impart the best of skill sets to students and help them in their overall career development. For the Data Analytics program, specialists with experience working at Michelin India, Axtria India, PwC, and Cognizant have been brought on board. For the Embedded Systems for EV Applications program, specialists with experience working at KPIT, Renault Nissan, Robert BOSCH, Continental Automotive, and UCAM have been recruited.

Skill-Lync is an e-learning platform that aims to revolutionize engineering education by bridging the skill gap between students and the industry. Skill-Lync offers industry-relevant, projects-based advanced engineering courses for Mechanical, Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Instrumentation, Civil & Structural, and Computer Science Engineers.

Skill-Lync is the brainchild of two Mechanical Engineers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison who wanted to make a positive impact on engineering education in India. What started as a YouTube channel in 2015, is today a startup with over 500 employees with offices in 3 cities (Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad) and another opening in Pune in September 2021. With more than 700 students joining every month, Skill-Lync has over 6000 active students spanning across 23 countries. Skill-Lync is the first startup from Chennai, India, to be backed by Y-Combinator (W19 Batch).