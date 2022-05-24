Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Goyal meets global leaders, pitches India among best investment destinations

Goyal meets global leaders, pitches India among best investment destinations

Business

Goyal meets global leaders, pitches India among best investment destinations

Press Trust of India
Published on

Pitching India as one of the best investment destinations globally, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asked global business leaders at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting to “come to India and grow with India”.



Goyal, who has been meeting a host of global leaders here since Saturday, reiterated India’s position as one of the world’s most preferred investment destinations and told them about the massive scope and range of opportunities it presents to investors globally. The Commerce and Industry Minister, who addressed a breakfast session on Tuesday morning, said there was so much interest in India among those present here that he was finding it hard to adjust his calendar, but was trying to accommodate everyone as all of them are important and are keen to make large investments.

Also read: Triumph launches all-new Tiger 1200 adventure motorcycle in four variants

On Monday evening, he also met John Kerry and discussed future tracks for India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership. In his meeting with Deutsche Bank chairman-elect Alexander R Wynaendts, he discussed how the financial institution can further complement the Indian government’s sustainable growth agenda.

The two leaders also explored how digitisation can aid businesses pursue environment, social and governance-linked goals. He also addressed a global investors roundtable here. His other meetings included those with Standard Chartered Bank Group CEO Bill Winters, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Commerce ministry tightens norms to check wheat export by corrupt traders

Commerce ministry tightens norms to check wheat export by corrupt traders
By May 24, 2022
Lord's Mark forays into the solar-based lighting space; to invest Rs 900cr in Bihar

Lord’s Mark forays into the solar-based lighting space; to invest Rs 900cr in Bihar
By May 24, 2022
Digital technologies can reduce emissions by up to 20 pc: WEF study

Digital technologies can reduce emissions by up to 20 pc: WEF study
By May 24, 2022
Turtlemint raises $120 million from Amansa, Jungle Ventures and others

Funding News

Turtlemint raises $120 million from Amansa, Jungle Ventures and others
Turtlemint raises $120 million as valuation tops $900 million

Funding News

Turtlemint raises $120 million as valuation tops $900 million
Fintech app Zenda mops up USD 9.4 million in seed round

Funding News

Fintech app Zenda mops up USD 9.4 million in seed round
To Top
Loading...